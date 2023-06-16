Oracle's Larry Ellison Becomes World's 4th Richest Person, Thanks To AI Boom

Nearly 4,000 employees lost their jobs recently due to Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the United States, according to reports. But, AI has become a boon for many billionaire investors and tech giants. Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison has now become the world’s fourth richest person, as per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, due to the surge in Oracle stock.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Larry Ellison ranked at fourth position among the world’s richest with a total networth of $139 billion as on Friday, June 16. He has now surpassed Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who has slipped to 5th position.

According to a Fox Business report, Oracle’s stock has surges nearly 54% so far this year. Ellision owns 42% stake in Oracle.

Oracle stocks gained 5% on Wednesday resulting in a 4% rise in net worth of Ellison. For a brief period Ellison became the third richest person in the world, according to a Forbes report. Oracle shares have seen a significant gain in recent months due to the Artificial Intelligence boom. On Monday Ellison declared Oracle to be the number one provider of generative AI software, the Forbes report added.

According to reports, the demand for AI is so high that companies associated with it had their shares skyrocketed. This is the reason why most of the tech stocks in the US share market reached their highest level in 52 weeks on Monday. The biggest beneficiary of these trends was Ellison.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Ellison has added $47 billion to his net worth so far this year. Ellison now trails behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk, LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Oracle recently made significant investments in Cohere, a rival of OpenAI. Due to this, the net worth of Oracle’s CEO Larry Ellison has been skyrocketing.