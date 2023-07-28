Oreo Meets Fried Rice In This Bizarre Food Combination; Netizens Are 'Disturbed'

People are coming up with ideas for bizarre food combinations on social media. From Dhokla with chocolate sauce to Nutella Dosa, people have left no stone unturned in bringing the weirdest, most eccentric dishes to the table. Some combination makes us flinch while a few make us feel like logging out of social media once and for all.

The latest food item that has made it to the list of weird food combinations is Oreo fried rice with vegetables. Yes, you read it right. Word of caution–Next time, if you try the sizzling, spicy fried rice, make sure not to think about this version, chances are that you might leave your meal in between.

The video is shared by the Instagram handle Aagampakshulu. The video showcases a man heating oil in a wok. After the oil is warm, he adds 5-6 pieces of Oreo biscuits to the wok. The cook then crushes the biscuits entirely and makes a chocolate paste out of it. In the next step, he adds rice to the wok and adds chopped vegetables like beans and carrots into it. He stir-fries the rice by adding Soy sauce in it and voila, here is your Oreo fried rice. The cook then serves the fried rice on a plate.

The strange recipe has attracted the wrath of the internet. People have reacted angrily and disgustingly to the video. The video is viewed by two million people on the internet and has received over 24,000 likes. One user commented, “This is disturbing”. While another user said, “Please don’t waste food for this kind of video.” “Bro I think u forgot choco chips at the end,” said another user. “RIP Oreo,” commented another user.

This is not the first time Oreo has been used with staples. Remember Oreo Maggi and Oreo Pizza? A few days back, a weird combination of Gulab Jamun and Curd went viral on the internet. The dish was named Gulab Jamun and Dahi pudding. The video has been uploaded on Instagram by Gaurav Wasan, a popular food vlogger.