Oscar-Winning Documentary The Elephant Whisperers Inspires Asian Champions Trophy Mascot

The Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 is all set to kick off with great enthusiasm. The excitement reached new heights as the tournament’s trophy and adorable mascot, Bomman, was unveiled by Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The mascot’s name has been inspired by the Oscar winning Netflix documentary The Elephant Whisperers, where Bomman took care of an orphaned baby elephant Raghu alongside his wife, Bellie. This has also resonated well with sports enthusiasts and garnered praise from Indian Administrative Services officer Supriya Sahu.

Showing her appreciation on Twitter, she wrote, “What a beautiful tribute to majestic elephants and dedicated Mahouts of Tamil Nadu! Meet BOMMAN, the vibrant and playful Mascot for Hockey for the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023.”

Social media users were overjoyed and thrilled by the organizers’ thoughtful gesture in naming the mascot Bomman.

One user expressed admiration for the organisers, calling it a “lovely gesture."

Another applauded them for their thoughtful initiative.

A tweet described the mascot as “cute" and praised it as a “nice way to bring about a change."

A person showered appreciation on the move, stating “hats off to the creator" for coming up with such a meaningful idea.

During the event, Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed his honour in unveiling the mascot of the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, Bomman. He appreciated the efforts taken by Bomman and Bellie, to care for orphaned elephants in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The Tamil Nadu minister highlighted that the mascot aims to raise awareness among the athletes participating in the sporting event.

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, The Elephant Whisperers documentary made history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the first Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

Meanwhile, the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 will feature six teams, India, China, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan and Korea, who will be competing for the trophy. This year, the tournament will celebrate its seventh edition and it will take place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

The upcoming tournament is scheduled to take place in Chennai from August 3 to 12.