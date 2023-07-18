Over a Third of Americans Sleep in Separate Rooms For a Good Night's Sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep is essential not only for physical and mental health, but also for maintaining a good relationship. And when one partner spends restless nights tossing and turning, snoring constantly or hogging the duvet, some couples opt for a “sleep divorce." In fact, according to one study, over a third of Americans opt to sleep in a separate room occasionally or consistently in order to get a good night’s sleep. According to the research conducted by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) among 2,005 American adults in March 2023, 15% of those surveyed habitually sleep in another room to avoid nighttime disruptions caused by their partner. Some 20% do so occasionally. But they turn to other options too. A third of people surveyed adopt a new bedtime routine, going to sleep earlier or later than planned to accommodate a partner. Meanwhile, 15% opt to sleep with earplugs.

Men are more likely to sleep in another room, in a guest room or on the sofa. Some 45% of them do so occasionally or regularly, compared to a quarter of women. The percentage of people likely to opt for this kind of “sleep divorce" also varies from one generation to another. Some 43% of Millennials say they sleep in separate bedrooms, followed by Gen-Xers (33%), Gen-Zers (28%) and Baby-Boomers (22%).

For Dr Seema Khosla, a pulmonologist and spokesperson for the AASM, choosing to sleep in another room in order to improve sleep quality comes as no surprise. “We know that poor sleep can worsen your mood, and those who are sleep deprived are more likely to argue with their partners. There may be some resentment toward the person causing the sleep disruption which can negatively impact relationships," she said in a statement. “Getting a good night’s sleep is important for both health and happiness, so it’s no surprise that some couples choose to sleep apart for their overall well-being."

“Although the term ‘sleep divorce’ seems harsh, it really just means that people are prioritizing sleep and moving into a separate room at night when needed," said Khosla. “However, if it is one partner’s loud snoring that is leading to separate sleep spaces, then you should encourage that partner to talk to a doctor about obstructive sleep apnea. This applies to both men and women who may snore." Symptoms of sleep apnea can include extreme fatigue, abnormal daytime sleepiness, morning headaches, concentration difficulties and even memory loss.