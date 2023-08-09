Over Thousand Applicants Waiting Outside Wipro Kolkata Office Shows Harsh Reality of Unemployment

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, the job market has been really tight. From massive layoffs to no vacancies, it has been a tough ride for applicants. Now, a shocking video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows thousands of people flocking and waiting for their turn outside Wipro’s office in Kolkata. Twitter user ‘Abhishek Kar’ took to the micro blogging site and shared the video which has now left people stunned. It shows thousands of applicants waiting right outside the office during walk-in interviews.

“Outside Wipro’s Kolkata office during walk-in. 10000+ applicants for some jobs! Job market isn’t that easy it seems.

Your view?” wrote Abhishek. The video, which has garnered over 210K views, has sparked a discussion on Twitter about the worsening condition of job markets.

Here, have a look at the viral video:

Outside Wipro's Kolkata office during walkin.10000+ applicants for some jobs!Job market isint that easy it seems. Your view? pic.twitter.com/BGm1TKfsOv— Abhishek Kar (@Abhishekkar_) August 8, 2023

“18 years ago I attended a walk-in by TCS where there were ~15,000 applicants for 300 odd roles on offer. I guess only the past few years have been easy due to the boom in IT jobs. Everything goes through a cycle,” recalled a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “And people will criticise startups when they provide jobs. We need more startups, than big corporates. Risk capital has to be deployed, so that we can provide opportunity to many. SMEs are the way forward, has been and will be.”

