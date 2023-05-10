Pak Cricket Fan Requests Jay Shah to Let India Play in Their Country, Pens Heartfelt Note on Twitter

The potential relocation of the Asia Cup 2023 from Pakistan to Sri Lanka is currently being discussed by the Asian Cricket a> ouncil (ACC). This decision has emerged following a statement made by Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in which he stated that India would not be participating in the competition in Pakistan, nor would Pakistan be coming to India. In response to this news, a Pakistani cricket fan expressed his desire on Twitter for India to play matches in Pakistan. The fan mentioned how Pakistani cricket enthusiasts have not witnessed any Indian matches in their country since 2008 and expressed his heartfelt request for this to change.

“Dear Jay Shah, We are a peace loving, cricket nation and we want to play cricket matches against India. We have suffered to an extent that for 10 years, we could not host Test matches in our country and we know the importance of proving state security," expressed Farid Khan, a Pakistani journalist and cricket fan, in a sincere plea. He urged that political tensions should not affect the decision to host the Asia Cup, saying, “Even in the toughest of times, sportsmen have acted as ambassadors and bridges between the two countries. I request you to take this matter of Asia Cup hosting rights as positively as possible."

Highlighting the warm reception that Pakistani cricket legends like Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram have received in India in the past, he reassured that Indian cricketers would be given an even greater welcome than any other team that has visited Pakistan in recent years, stating, “(They) will receive 10x welcome (compared) to the other 10 teams which have visited Pakistan in the last five years or so, doors of our houses will be open in case hotels aren’t enough."

Concluding his plea, Khan expressed the sentiments shared by countless Pakistan cricket enthusiasts who long to witness Indian cricketers playing in Pakistan. He wrote, “I’m writing this heartfelt note to you, not as a journalist or a content creator, but as a cricket fan, who grew up watching India vs Pakistan matches in the 90s, and who skipped school to watch Sehwag, Tendulkar, Dravid, Yuvraj, Dhoni and Laxman in Lahore."

Farid Khan’s Twitter Post for Jay Shah

Farid Khan's Twitter Post for Jay Shah

“Please make this happen. Peace!" he ended.

