Pakistan Man Memorises 40 Sets Of Three-digit Flash Numbers, Sets Guinness World Record

Nabeel Hasan from Karachi, Pakistan, has broken the world record set by an Indian man for memorising the most three-digit flash numbers. The news is currently going viral and garnering everyone’s attention.

According to reports, Nabeel has created a new world record for memorising 40 sets of three-digit flash numbers. The earlier record was held by an Indian, who had memorised 37 three-digit flash numbers.

Nabeel shared his success on LinkedIn, stating, “I am delighted to share that I have once again etched my name in history by breaking another Guinness World Record." He further said, “I received formal confirmation that I had attained the title of, Most three-digit flash numbers memorized- 40 sets on Tuesday, August 1. That is an incredible 120 numbers."

“I remembered the 40 sets of three random 3-digit flash numbers, one set of three digits per set. I managed to recall these figures in the correct order when they were rapidly flashed on the screen at intervals of one second," Nabeel added.

Reports suggest Nabeel spent many years enhancing his memory skills through training with his coach, Sania Alam, at the Futuristic Learning Institute. He previously competed in a number of international memory events such as the World Memory Championships and in 2019 he won a bronze medal at the UK Mind Mapping Championship and won the title the Junior UK Memory Champion.

In 2022, Nabeel broke another Guinness World Record for the Longest Number Sequence Memorized in Four Seconds by accurately recalling 30 random numbers in just 4 seconds, surpassing the previous record from India.

In a recent media interaction, Nabeel said that the right training and dedication help one unleash the power of their memory. However, his impressive achievements also showcase the exceptional coaching skills of Sania Alam, who guided other students to become World Memory Champions, World Speed Reading Champions and World Mind Mapping Champions (junior) and achieved four other Guinness World Records.