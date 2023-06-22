Pakistani Boy Steals Spotlight With His Flawless Dance Moves On Kacha Badam

Back in 2022, Kacha Badam took social media by storm, captivating Bollywood celebrities, influencers, and the masses with its infectious beats and catchy lyrics. The trend surrounding the song spread like wildfire and gained immense popularity. Now, more than a year has passed since Kacha Badam’s release, but the enthusiasm for the song has not declined. Recently, a video from Pakistan surfaced on social media that showcases a young boy flaunting his dance moves to the viral hit during a wedding celebration.

The remarkable talent of the little boy was evident as he flawlessly executed the precise dance steps. His expressions added an extra charm to his performance, impressing not only the wedding guests but also the hearts of countless people on the internet.

Take a look at it here:

The video has garnered over 5 million views. The little boy’s delightful dance performance has struck a chord with audiences, capturing their attention and generating a flood of reactions.

One user jokingly commented, “Dance aisa karo ke char log bole kiska baccha hai. (Dance in such a way that four people say whose child is this).”

Another user expressed, “I want this dance on my wedding.” Praising the boy’s dance and appearance, another user commented, “Wow bache, jaise dance utna hi handsome bhi hai. Pata nahi bada hoga toh kitna khoobsurat ho jayega. Wonderful dance. (Wow kid, your dance skills are as impressive as your looks. Who knows how beautiful you will become as you grow up).”

Kacha Badam which became a sensation was sung by Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller from West Bengal. This unexpected hit made Badyakar an overnight star.

Last month, a delightful video was shared on Instagram by Everything About Nepal. The clip showcased two young kids dancing with utmost joy and enthusiasm to the popular Nepali song Panche Baja. The page wrote, “Watch as these little dancers groove to the infectious rhythm of Panche Baja!"