Pakistani 'Career Mentor' Says Female Candidates Only Have 'Family Emergency', Gets Slammed Online

A Pakistani ‘career mentor’ is being slammed on social media site ‘X’ after she questioned the work ethics of females. Sofia Reza shared the post on LinkedIn. A screenshot of the same was shared by a cake artist from Islamabad on X as well and it has gone viral online. In the post, Reza has mentioned that ‘female candidates’ show up for interviews about 50 per cent of the time while males show up roughly 80 per cent of the time. She further mentioned that women use the excuse of “family emergency” quite often.

“If we are to believe female candidates, it seems half the families across Pakistan are always having a “family emergency". Even senior experienced female professionals have this same problem and use the same excuse. It’s an epidemic that even WHO hasn’t figured out yet. Let’s not deny this simply if we’re female too. Let’s own up and try to improve ourselves as professionals and develop a better commitment level,” wrote Reza as she shared a chart of ‘Candidates in Pakistan.’

The post, however, did not go well with a section of people and they seem to be angry about the same. Here, have a look:

LinkedIn remains undefeated as the worst platform ever 😭 this is a serious post by a person who considers themselves a mentor … a mentor for misogyny maybe, them and all the HR executives liking the post pic.twitter.com/RoUfpKfDG7— bis (@itsokaybis) August 13, 2023

“Is this the simply her wild imagination or is there data behind this? Pakistanis share anything when it’s designed in a JPEG. Self claimed mentor,” wrote a user on X. Another person mentioned, “This is so infuriating. Women dealing with “family emergencies" is what allows men to continue their lives normally. Whether it’s related to children/in-laws health, home maintenance and staff issues. Whose career is perceived to able to afford a day off? Obviously the woman’s.”

“Maybe if the men played their part women wouldn’t have family emergencies. Also, pick me women annoy me. You’re not competing with women for the spot. You’re competing with everyone. Stop taking down women. Ugh,” suggested another person.

This is a terrible post. Of the top of my head the biggest reason for women struggling in jobs, particularly married women, is the lack of support from their husbands and inlaws (not generalising but pointing out the most common pattern)— Ramshah Kamran (@ramshahkamran) August 13, 2023

As a business owner, I have had to bow out last minute out of global discussion panels, networking dinners, business events because my family needed me and it was unimaginable for anyone that I would even think about prioritizing my business over my sick son.— Zunaira Omar (@zunaira_omar) August 13, 2023

Maybe they need to look at the mental and physical load that women are faced with in society that obviously (according to this post) hinders their career prospects. The fact that men are allowed space to interview even when they have family emergencies and women aren’t.— Zohra 🇲🇦 🇵🇸 (@ZEAmorr) August 13, 2023

When she herself is a female. Idk why some people think so high of them males can have same issues too, what would a male do if someone in family passes away? If his wife, child, sister or parents are in hospital and what if he himself is sick and not in a condition to work?— quirat (@JeonJun26709139) August 14, 2023

