Pakistani Cricket Fan Who Chose Kohli Over Babar in IND vs PAK is 'This' Social Media Star

Amidst the highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 on September 2nd, a particular incident stole the spotlight. A video featuring a female Pakistani cricket enthusiast expressing her affection for Virat Kohli went viral on social media. This video captured a female fan showing her support for both Pakistan and India during the IND vs. PAK match that took place on Saturday. In the video, she can be heard saying, “I support both Pakistan and India, both together," while pointing to her painted cheeks, symbolising her dual support.

However, when questioned about her preference between Pakistan’s cricket team captain, Babar Azam, and the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, she unequivocally chose the latter. She declared, “Virat Kohli… Virat Kohli is my favourite player; I have specially come here for him, to see him. I was expecting him to score a century, but I’m heartbroken."

Yet, another Pakistani fan attempted to intervene, suggesting that she supports Kohli and not necessarily India. In response, she retorted, saying, “Chacha, Padosiyon se pyaar karna buri baat toh nahi hoti." It was this statement that truly resonated with many, and sharp-eyed users on ‘X’ wasted no time in identifying her. Delving deeper into her online presence, it was discovered that this fan is already a TikTok sensation, and you might have already come across her.

This woman, who goes by the Instagram handle ‘Love Khaani,’ boasts over 2.2 million followers on Instagram and an impressive 5.1 million followers on TikTok. She works at a mall in Abu Dhabi, where she creates short videos promoting the mall’s products and discounts.

In her latest viral video, she playfully referred to a packet of powdered milk as ‘dudu,’ a term that the internet found utterly endearing and couldn’t get enough of. She even received marriage proposals after that.

Reportedly, her given name is Fiza Khan, and in addition to being a TikTok sensation, she is a fashion model, blogger, and influential presence on social media.

Now, with her viral statement, did you instantly recognise her?