Pakistani Fans are Cringing at Shadab Khan Praising Virat Kohli’s Knock Against Them

Every cricket fan has witnessed the fierce rivalry on field when India and Pakistan play against each other. Despite this, cricketers of both the teams have immense respect for each other and they don’t shy away from acknowledging each other’s talent. Recently, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan recalled his team’s memorable clash with India at the 2022 T20 World Cup. This was when Virat Kohli delivered a stunning finish to drive India over the line.

Also Read: ‘Greatest Rivalry’: Cricket Fans Have Lost Their Cool As They Await India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match

“The kind of batsman that Virat Kohli is, the way he has performed against us, even in the last match at the World Cup, I don’t think that if any other batsman in the world was in that situation, could have done that to our bowling line-up. And the beauty of it is that he can do this at any stage and at any time," Shadab said on Star Sports.

However, it seems like Pakistani fans did not like Shadab praising Virat. Many took to ‘X’, formerly known as ‘Twitter’, as they shared their displeasure on the same. “This whole lot will die of cringe but wont stop licking him FFS,” wrote an ‘X’ user.

Here are a few tweets:

This whole lot will die of cringe but wont stop licking him FFS https://t.co/44tUd0SVw8— c (@gayomarlic) August 31, 2023

Ab bus Sahab tusi great o tohfaa Qabool karo kahna baki reh gaya https://t.co/ZZ3G7fe48V— Anis Khan (@Anisch51) September 1, 2023

Shadab needs to keep his mouth shut https://t.co/wHGgRPRRsv— M. (@mascot_crazy) September 1, 2023

I don't like players sucking upto opponents before the match.Paki players have some sort of inferiority complex when it comes to India. https://t.co/9GpvF690U0— Ali (@KhattakMj) August 31, 2023

I know Pak players have massive respect for Kohli and rightly so but Pak will potentially play 5 matches against India in the next couple of months, need to stop giving these kind of statements which portray you in awe of your biggest threat.#CricketTwitter #INDvPAK https://t.co/QTmWG7lC5c— DT (@The_Deft_Touch) August 31, 2023

Also Read: How ISRO’s Masala Dosa Helped Fuelling Chandrayaan-3’s Successful Mission

Praising Kohli further, Shadab said that facing someone of Kohli’s class requires lots of preparation. “He (Kohli) is a world class player, definitely. You have to plan a lot to face him. Anyway, in international cricket, there are a lot of mind games, because you definitely have the skill to reach that level. But how you read each other’s minds, the bowler and the batsman, how they read each other’s minds, and it also depends on what the situation is," he said.