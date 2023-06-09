Pakistani Girl Ayesha, Who Went Viral For Mera Dil Ye Pukare, Now Has A New Favourite

Ayesha, the Pakistani girl who set the internet ablaze with her electrifying dance moves, is back and ready to mesmerize you once again. In her latest Instagram reel, where she effortlessly shines in a stunning white embroidered salwar suit, is seen enjoying the irresistible beats of Obsessed by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma. In the caption, she expressed her love for the song and wrote, “I am obsessed with this song.”

While she may not be showcasing her dance skills this time, her infectious presence alone is enough to capture hearts and rekindle the love we felt for her. The video has struck a chord with viewers, amassing over 1 million views and garnering more than 29,000 likes. The overwhelming response serves as the genuine connection she has forged with her audience. In case you missed it, watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

Reacting to the video, a user said, “So cute." Meanwhile, a person suggested, “Why don’t u dance on this song, with your unique style.” In addition to it, the comment section was filled with heart and fire emoticons.

The song Obsessed has garnered significant attention within just a month of its release. However, its popularity received an unexpected boost when Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal showcased his moves to the catchy tune while promoting his latest film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, with co-star Sara Ali Khan. The fusion of Vicky Kaushal’s star power and the infectious beats of Obsessed has created a wave of excitement and further propelled the song’s reach into the hearts of music enthusiasts.

Even after sharing several dance videos, Ayesha’s performance on Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja continues to captivate and win the hearts of many. The video remains deeply resonant, holding a cherished spot in the hearts of viewers. Sharing the video in November last year, she wrote, “I love myself, And do you know I really don’t give a shit., So No bad comments.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

Previously, a heartwarming moment unfolded when a group of musicians in Pakistan performed a Qawali rendition of Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja in the presence of Ayesha. The soulful rendition was captured in a captivating video, shared on social media by Qamar Raza Santoo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qamar Raza Santoo (@qamarrazasantoo)

Did you enjoy Ayesha’s new video?