Pakistani Man Says Earth Does Not Rotate and People on 'X' are Facepalming Really Hard

Remember taking science classes in your childhood and learning about planets and solar system. For all this while, we were taught that our mother earth rotates around the sun from west to east in the anticlockwise direction. This is what causes day and night in different parts of the world at different times. Now, a video which is currently going viral features a Pakistani man talking to a reporter. What has the people in splits is the logic of the man which has completely defied the laws of science.

Taking to ‘X’, formerly known as ‘Twitter’, user named ‘Krishna’ uploaded this video. In the video, a man can be seen talking to the reporter. When asked if earth is flat or round, the man claims that it is stuck. It is stagnant in one position and it does not move. On being asked what causes a lunar eclipse, the man says that it is the moon that revolves around earth. According to the man, not just the moon but the sun also revolves around the earth and this is what causes day and night, and also changes in weather.

Also Read: Drunk Woman in Vadodara Abuses, Attacks Cops, Aggressive Video is Now Viral

Here, have a look for yourself:

I burned my Science books after hearing this upcoming madrasa scientist from Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/y3CJFmvNmF— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) August 27, 2023

The video, since being uploaded, has gathered over 513K views. “Sent this to my science teacher and now he’s not responding back, kahi heart failure na hua ho,” wrote an ‘X’ user. Another person wrote, “Don’t burn books. Let them learn what’s good for them. Anyway, they don’t need engineers, China will be building whatever they want over there.”

Meanwhile, earlier, a video from Pakistan which went viral was that of its news anchors. In the video, the anchors were seen praising India after the success of ‘Chandrayaan-3.’ The TV Channel ahailed India’s space endeavor, but what made the video go viral on social media was their unconventional approach of self-reflection that, indeed, left Indians in splits.

Also Read: ‘Never Surrender’: Donald Trump Sells T-shirts Featuring His Iconic Mugshot For Rs 3,000

The video is from a segment on Pakistan’s Geo News show, Geo Pakistan, where anchors Huma Amir Shah and Abdullah Sultan were discussing the challenges of rising inflation and its impact on the poor. Amidst that, they discussed India’s lunar conquest. The female anchor, while addressing the prevailing concerns, quipped in Hindi, “While India has left its mark on the moon, here we are… grappling with internal conflicts and relatively trivial matters."