Pakistani Man's Resemblance To Footballer Kylian Mbappe Sparks ROFL Reactions

Finding a doppelganger of a famous personality on social media is no big deal. But what counts is the reaction that the lookalike gets for their resemblance to the iconic stars, players or politicians. In a recent video circulating on social media, a man from Pakistan steals the show for his uncanny resemblance to French football sensation, Kylian Mbappe. The video, which was first posted on Instagram earlier this month, has now gone viral and has prompted ROFL reactions from users. In the short video, the unidentified man can be seen sitting among a crowd of people in Pakistan while dressed in a traditional attire, consisting of kurta and pyjama. However, spectators were more drawn to him because of his peculiar features and hairdo, which have striking similarities to the PSG striker. The video has garnered more than 11 million views and more than 1 million likes since it was uploaded.

Social media users were taken aback by the resemblance and flooded the comments section with hilarious remarks. One user humorously quipped, “Mbappe in 144 p.” Another commented: “More like Mbappu.” A ROFL comment read: “Har cheez ki 2nd coy Pakistan ma distayab ha (Second copy of everything is available in Pakistan).”

This is not the first time such celebrity doppelgangers have caused a buzz on the internet. Previously, a video featuring an individual who closely resembled popular Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh went viral, leaving viewers astonished. In the clip, the doppelganger lip-syncs to one of Arijit Singh’s songs, wearing a light pink shirt, glasses and a turban. Even the facial features bear a remarkable resemblance.

Another viral video introduced to us by Professor Shashikant Pedwal, whose striking resemblance to the legendary Amitabh Bachchan left viewers astounded. Pedwal presented numerous instances where the similarity between him and Bachchan was so uncanny that it demanded a second glance. One noteworthy video, personally shared by Pedwal, showcased him engaged in an outfit trial, accompanied by the caption “Jindgi ek safar hai suhana (life is a beautiful journey).”

Internet users have repeatedly managed to uncover lookalikes of celebrities in unexpected places. Celebrity doppelgangers, ranging from Shah Rukh Khan and Rahul Gandhi to Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have left netizens in awe many times.