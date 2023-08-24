Pakistani Man's Response To Chandrayaan 3 Landing Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

India’s Chandrayaan-3 landed near Moon’s south pole. This successful moon mission made India the fourth country to accomplish this extraordinary achievement. As the nation marked significant advancements in lunar exploration, congratulations and well-wishes poured in from every corner of the world. And guess what? The enthusiasm over India’s historical feat extended even to the people of Pakistan, where notable figures such as Fawad Chaudhry, the former Minister of Information and Broadcasting under the Imran Khan administration, joined in lauding the lunar landing.

In the lead-up to Chandrayaan-3’s touchdown, Fawad Chaudhry had called for the Pakistani government to broadcast the event live on national television, sparking a discussion across Pakistan’s social media platforms. This initiative prompted a content creator on YouTube to gather public opinions on whether the Chandrayaan-3 landing should be televised.

In a twist of cosmic irony, an intriguing and humorous comment by a social media user, known by his Instagram username as Pak Man, has taken the internet into overdrive. The viral video, originally shared by Pakistani YouTuber Sohaib Chaudhry, featured a lighthearted comment by a Pakistani resident. His assertion that “We already live on the moon" has sparked a blend of fascination, amusement, and deep contemplation across the digital realm.

In a humorous tone, the individual pointed out the curious resemblance between their current living conditions in Pakistan and the supposed conditions on the moon. He said that, in Pakistan, just like on the moon, there is no water, gas, or electricity. The Pak man joked that since things are similar, they don’t need to go to the moon to experience those conditions – they already have them at home.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the clip surfaced on the internet, it rapidly captured the attention of social media users, eliciting a noteworthy response from the online community. Many users expressed their admiration for the Pakistani population’s ability to find humor even in challenging situations.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “You have to concede it to them…Pakistanis have the best sense of humor even in the most difficult of times. No wonder, they produced the best stand-up performers."

Another commented, “If only we had a similar ability to laugh at ourselves."

“Congrats to the Indians. We are going through a testing phase however circumstances change and as a Pakistani, I’m confident our time will come too. Insha’Allah," an Instagram user wrote.

Remarkably, numerous responses from Pakistani citizens were so entertaining that they swiftly gained traction on various social media platforms.