Pakistani Street Vendor Gives Mango Twist To Shakira's Waka Waka

A street vendor from Pakistan has gained internet fame for his unique rendition of Shakira’s popular song Waka Waka. The video shared on Instagram, shows the vendor selling mangoes while hilariously singing his own mango-themed version of the superhit song. The man can be heard chanting “Mango Mango” instead of “Waka Waka.” He even adds catchy lyrics such as “Attock waalon, Le jao, Bacchon ko khilao, Juice banao,” which roughly translates to “People of Attock, buy these mangoes and feed them to your children and make a juice out of it.” This amusing twist to the popular song has struck a chord with viewers, who find the vendor’s rendition refreshingly entertaining.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hamzachaudharyofficial (@hamzachoudharyofficial)

The video quickly went viral, accumulating a staggering 5.6 million views. The comment section has been flooded with laughter and praise for the never-before-heard mango version of Waka Waka. One user cleverly remarked, “Shakira in multiverse,” highlighting the vendor’s unique talent. Another user creatively modified the song’s lyrics, saying, “This time for fruit wala.” Yet another user playfully compared the vendor’s performance to the popular Korean Boy Band BTS, jokingly suggesting that it might overshadow their careers with his fruit-filled bangers.

Street vendors often rely on their own distinctive strategies to promote their products. This video is just one example of how these creative individuals captivate potential customers. In a similar viral incident, a passionate watermelon seller from India caught attention by showcasing his energetic fruit-cutting techniques. The video, originally shared on YouTube with the title Craziest Fruit Seller of India, featured the vendor cutting fruits like papaya and watermelon while loudly shouting to attract customers. His quirky antics, including making funny faces and banging his head with a steel tray, added an extra level of entertainment. It was like watching a fruit-themed rock concert. The video quickly garnered 5,38,000 views, becoming a mega-hit across various social media platforms. People appreciated the vendor’s marketing technique to attract the attention of customers.

While these street vendors may not have the budget of big companies, they’ve got something even better – a whole of creativity and a knack for putting a smile on people’s faces.