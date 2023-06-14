Pakistani Vlogger's Epic 'Friendship Tour' of India Unites Hearts Across Borders

Pakistani vlogger Abrar Hassan set out on an extraordinary motorbike expedition across India. He has left an indelible mark on the hearts of people on both sides of the border. Abrar’s “friendship tour” transcended boundaries, connecting people with a shared passion for travelling and exploration. Covering a staggering distance of 7,000 kilometres in just 30 days, Abrar’s expedition was nothing short of a thrilling odyssey. Armed with his trusty BMW trail bike, he captured the essence of his journey on his YouTube channel, WildLens by Abrar. Throughout his adventure, Abrar’s videos showcased the unique bond he formed with the people he met. From sharing meals with kind-hearted hosts to experiencing the joy of riding with his newfound friends, he captured the spirit of unity and friendship that defies geographical boundaries.

The vlogger’s travel chronicles showcased his encounters with locals in various cities, including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Kerala, and beyond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abrar Hassan (@wildlensbyabrar)

Abrar was overwhelmed by the warmth and hospitality he received throughout his sojourn. Setting out on April 3, Abrar expressed his elation upon finally realizing his long-held dream of visiting India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abrar Hassan (@wildlensbyabrar)

He was accompanied on this voyage by his trusty BMW trail bike Rangeeli, adding an extra touch of charm to the journey. In a post shared on Instagram, he wrote, “Welcome to India after trying to get a visa for years finally this time I made it and not only me but also Rangeeli.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abrar Hassan (@wildlensbyabrar)

The Pakistani vlogger’s courageous endeavour resonated with millions of viewers who followed his captivating vlogs, eagerly awaiting each new episode. It was the perfect reminder that people’s desire for connection, empathy, and friendship can transcend geographical divides. “Welcome to India, I am sure you are going to have an amazing experience with the varied terrain, food, and culture here. Hope to cross paths. Bengaluru is waiting for you as well,” a social media user wrote.

“Welcome to our beautiful India bhaiya. Hope you have the most amazing memories here,” another user commented.

Another comment read, “Heard about you on Twitter and watched your India travel vlogs, beautifully done. So glad you could come to India! Wish we could go to Pakistan too! Eid Mubarak.”

People invited Abrar to take more such journeys to explore India and its people.