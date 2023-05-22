Pakistani Woman Beams With Joy As She Visits Paris With Grandsons; Watch Here

Dr. Usama Ahmed, a dentist based in the UK, is the talk of the town for embarking on an incredible journey with his grandmother to the city of Paris, France. Ahmed’s sole motive was to provide his beloved grandmother with the extraordinary experiences she truly deserved. Having dedicated most of her life to raising her grandchildren, it was now their turn to return the care and affection she provided to them. What better way to make her feel special than to take her on a special adventure in a new country, creating unforgettable memories and cherishing their time together.

In the video shared on Instagram, we catch a glimpse of the elderly woman admiring the breathtaking view from her hotel window. The joy on her face is evident as she poses proudly in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. She is soon joined by her loving grandchildren and they go shopping, exploring the vibrant streets of Paris and immersing themselves in the charm of the city.

The clip has captivated the hearts of viewers worldwide, gathering over 1 million views, more than 3 lakh likes and multiple heart icons in the comments section. People are praising Dr. Usama Ahmed for his thoughtful gesture and for giving his grandmother the experience of a lifetime.

Reacting to the video, one user expressed their admiration, stating, “This is the definition of success. No money, no career, no job in this world can get you this.”

Another person extended their blessings, saying, “May Allah bless every mother son like you are. You are as lucky to have her as she is lucky to have you.”

A third user applauded the grandchildren, commenting, “You guys are the bestest grandson.”

Meanwhile, another user claimed, “You are literally the true definition of a gentleman. Young people prefer solo trips but you..”

Expressing gratitude to Ahmed’s parents, another user wrote, “I feel the credit is all on your parents who raised gem like you, who care about grandparents.”

Usama Ahmed often shares additional clips and pictures from their memorable Paris vacation. In addition to the travel moments, he has also shared several delightful videos featuring his grandmother, where they are seen celebrating festivals, cooking together and engaging in other entertaining activities.

The woman was living in India and moved to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. She has been living with her grandsons in the UK.