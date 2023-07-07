Pakistan’s Slap Kabaddi Takes The Internet By Storm

A new sensation called Thappad or Slap Kabaddi has emerged in Pakistan, captivating the attention of internet. Unlike the traditional form of Kabaddi, this sport focuses on intense slapping instead of tackling or dodging opponents. Videos showcasing this unique variant of the game have been circulating widely on social media, attracting curiosity and amusement from viewers. While traditional Kabaddi involves two teams of seven players, Thappad is played between just two players, intensifying the thrill of the game.

The fascinating video quickly captured the attention of social media users worldwide “What fighting style is this,” read the tweet shared along with the clip.

What fighting style is this 😧 pic.twitter.com/D5mNAXEVwK— Woman of Wonder 🧵🐳 (@WonderW97800751) June 29, 2023

The video has received an impressive 2 lakh views. A user humorously compared it to a possible showdown between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. “Hoping for an early slot before the main event?” the user added.

Looks Like they are getting ready for the Elon-Zuck cage match. hoping for a early slot before the main event?— BoulderGuyTC (@BoulderGuyTC) June 30, 2023

Another playfully associated it with bar fights and added, “Whatever it is, they do have quite the crowd.”

In my experience, this is the technique used in your typical bar fight. 😂Whatever it is, they do have quite the crowd. — Chris 🐠 (@Prooosh) June 29, 2023

One user even shared a personal story of engaging in slap fights with their sibling.

Slap fighting I use to do this with my five year older brother. We did it to show me how to defend myself but not get really hurt. Only difference is we would go for the face area. pic.twitter.com/cHWH5OVwo9— TruePatriot🇺🇸🇬🇧🇸🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇳🇴 (@GenWestTruePat1) June 29, 2023

Haji Tassawur, a Kabaddi player from Pakistan, shed light on the rules of Slap Kabaddi in an interview with BBC. He said, “In slap kabaddi, two wrestlers must engage in a fight. The match is between two individuals. One player scores the point by hitting, while the other player defends to erase that point. Punches are fouls. You can slap your opponent as many times as you want, the number of slaps isn’t an issue.”

According to Haji, the local community highly favours this variant over the traditional form of Kabaddi. Tassawur mentions that people strongly cheer and clap while watching the matches, creating an energetic atmosphere. He also highlighted that the matches held in their area are among the largest.

“In the ring, I think of god and then I try to keep myself and my opponents from not getting injured. It’s a loss if my opponent or I get injured. I think about how to beat my opponent and avoid their attacks to win the match,” Haji Tassawur added.

At the end of the game, the winner is awarded cash rewards and a trophy as recognition of their achievement.