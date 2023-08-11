Panipuri Popsicles, the New Candies in Town, Send Desis in Flavourless 'Meltdown'

Time and again, there seems to be a recurring trend of experimenting with Desis’ cherished Panipuri, despite anyone asking for it. Whether it’s chocolate-infused panipuri, Thumbs Up-flavoured panipuri, or other peculiar variations, gastronomes find themselves vexed by these bizarre twists on traditional culinary staples. Now, we have the latest addition to this lineup: the Panipuri Popsicle. Yes, you read that correctly! In a surprising twist, Panipuri has undergone an icy transformation, becoming a frozen confection that departs from its customary sweet taste. No doubt, this peculiar concoction has generated a ‘spicy’ buzz on the internet, albeit not for the right reasons.

A Twitter user, going by the handle @somewhatchef, has shared a recipe video detailing the process of crafting Panipuri Popsicles. The journey begins with the creation of the signature spicy mint water, composed of mint leaves, coriander leaves, chaat masala, black salt, and tangy tamarind chutney. These ingredients are blended into a thick paste before being diluted with water.

The resultant mixture is poured into popsicle molds, garnished with crispy and fiery boondi (savoury snacks), covered, and affixed with sticks. The final touch involves freezing the concoction overnight or for 6-8 hours until it solidifies into a popsicle that can be licked and savored, akin to a sweet frozen treat.

Watch the Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somewhat Chef | Recipe Creator (@somewhatchef)

However, the video has failed to attract Desi foodies who just don’t want to give it a try. One user commented, “The most useless thing made by human till date." Another individual quipped, “Man is just and only insulting golgappe or pani puri and ice-cream at the same time."

Drawing attention to the absence of puri, one user humourously stated, “Then it should be pani popsicle not pani-puri." “If you would have crushed Puri a little and put it on top, then it would have been perfect frozen panipuri," playfully suggested the fourth one.

Earlier, a comparable dismay was observed when ‘Kadhi’ panipuri emerged. In a viral video back then, an eatery in Ahmedabad chose to diverge from the customary panipuri experience. Instead of the classic pani (mint, coriander, green chilies, etc.) paired with puris, they served puris with Gujarati Kadhi – a dense gravy or soup derived from gram flour and tangy yogurt.

What on earth is motivating people to ‘tango’ with timeless traditional dishes, all the while giving foodies a rollercoaster ride of emotions?