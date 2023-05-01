Panipuri Vendor to IPL Star, Yashasvi Jaiswal's Inspiring Story Goes Viral After Ton Against MI

The IPL has been a treasure trove of inspiring stories of young cricketers who’ve faced hurdles but eventually emerged victorious, regardless of the match’s result. The latest shining star to join the club is Yashasvi Jaiswal, who batted like a boss in RR vs MI and single-handedly scored more than half of the runs that RR made, that is 124 off 62 balls. With the next best score being only 18 runs from his opening partner, Jos Buttler, Jaiswal was clearly the player of the match. No doubt, fans are going gaga over his incredible rise to fame and can’t stop sharing his inspiring story on Twitter.

See how fans reacted to the young cricketer’s inspiring story:

Mumbai ko Pani Puri khilaata tha. Aaj Mumbai ko paani pila diya.What a boy, what a story!🔥 pic.twitter.com/Na8eMh8wpI — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 30, 2023

From selling Panipuri to scoring 100 in IPL… What a dream journey Yashasvi Jaiswal has gone through ! #MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/7mKBEPFtgn— Shubman Gang (@ShubmanGang) April 30, 2023

What a journey he has had. Proud of you, Yashasvi Jaiswal. ❤️#YashasviJaiswal pic.twitter.com/f46UiUf4rK— Ashok Dubey 🐦 (@MeetashokDubey) April 30, 2023

Yes truly Hardwork pays off !! Journey from there to biggest stage of #IPL and Performing brilliantly in every match keep growing young star Yashasvi Jaiswal 💯#MIvsRR #Jaiswal #RajasthanRoyals pic.twitter.com/bVGr4iQ6ug— Yash k_335 (@335Yash) April 30, 2023

Fans who have been following Jaiswal’s young career know that his success is no fluke. Since his debut for Mumbai in January 2019, he has scored a whopping 1845 runs in just 15 matches, with an impressive average of 80.21 and a strike rate of 67.48. But what makes his journey to success even more remarkable is where he started.

Jaiswal had to stay in a tent with the groundsmen of the Azad Maiden in Dadar, Mumbai, after being evicted from a shop he was working for in the Kalbadevi neighbourhood. He had travelled from his hometown of Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai for cricket coaching at the Maidan and even sold pani puri to make ends meet. “The journey I’ve had, that will stay with me for life," Jaiswal had said ahead of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals between Mumbai and UP last year.

“I want to move forward in the same way I’ve done so far," added Jaiswal, reflecting on his incredible journey. “I know how much hard work and dedication it takes to achieve what you want. So I will be like that. I know myself. I am so blessed. Thank you, God, and thank you cricket. Seriously." Indeed, Jaiswal’s words are a testament to his unwavering determination and gratitude for the opportunities that have come his way.

Thus, from humble beginnings to a stunning century against Mumbai, Jaiswal’s journey has captured the hearts of IPL fans worldwide, and it’s easy to see why.

Read all the Latest News here