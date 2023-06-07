Paraglider Jumps Off 150-Foot-Tall Building In UK, Saved After Landing On Tree

Many people do paragliding for fun but at times, it costs them their lives. We’ve heard of many such instances and a similar incident has been reported from the UK. But thankfully, in this case, the person was saved. A paraglider, in his 40s, jumped off a 150-foot-tall building in Bournemouth, England last Friday. But fortunately, he was saved by the emergency services after he landed on a tree.

The man, whose name has not been revealed, was seen jumping from a building on the side of Manor Road. It has been reported that at a height of thirty feet in the air, his parachute got entangled in a tree. After this, the rescue team came and saved the man.

There was an uproar on Manor Road when people’s eyes fell on a man hanging from a tree, the reports added. As soon as people saw this, there was chaos and they quickly called the emergency services. The rescue team lowered the person from above with the help of a crane.

Tony Higgins, an eyewitness of the incident, said that he saw the emergency services coming from the window of his house, the Daily Star reported. “I was coming home at about 6.30 pm and I saw fire engines and police cars on the way up to my drive," he added.

“It is so unusual to see any emergency services here that I went straight to a neighbour to find out what was happening," he added. “He’s lucky the tree was there. It could have ended very differently if he was just feet away from where he fell," Higgins added.

The eyewitness further said that it took the emergency services about an hour to get the man down and 15 minutes to get his parachute out of the tree. “He didn’t seem hurt at all which is very lucky. Hopefully, it teaches him a lesson not to do it again," Higgins said.