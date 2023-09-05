Paranthas To Golgappas: How This Punjabi Family Turned Beach Picnic Into A Feast

Punjabi food is renowned for its rich, buttery flavour that tends to melt in our mouths. Milk and ghee are some of the can’t-do-without ingredients in a Punjabi household. Although these meals might scare away fitness enthusiasts, there is no denying that foods like Amritsari naan and Sarso ka saag are as scrumptious as they get. Punjabis seem to be quite proud of their desi eating habits, carrying specialised food items even during a vacation. Proving the statement, a video of a family enjoying an array of desi cuisines while on a picnic at a beach will surely make you convinced that Punjabis and their love for desi food is something unparalleled.

The video was dropped on Instagram on August 18 by a page named Surrey Memes. “Brought the whole kitchen to the beach,” read the apt caption of the post. Dishing out some major picnic goals, the video opens with the backdrop of a stunning beach setting, surrounded by hills. It perfectly captures how a typical Punjabi family spends a day on the beach. Firstly, viewers are acquainted with a brimming casserole of mouthwatering Punjabi kadi followed by jeera (cumin) rice. A box filled with an array of sauces and condiments is also shown in the video, as they are equally important for Punjabis.

Other food items brought by the Punjabi folks include delicious-looking bhindi, tasty paranthas, and corns-in-the-making. On a separate charcoal grill, a tray filled with small chicken pieces is kept to grill them to perfection. The culinary delights do not end here. There is also an arrangement of golgappas on a table, brimming with golgappa related ingredients. There is also fresh tea brewing on a stove and another pot of the ever-essential Maggi noodles, being cooked. Indeed, the set-up looks less like a picnic and more like a grand feast.

Social media users swamped the comments with heartfelt reactions. One user seemed to be impressed by the plethora of Punjabi dishes at the beach and claimed that it was “the correct way of having fun.” Another agreed that eating home-cooked meals was “better than hot dogs and chips.” An ardent golgappa lover remarked, “When I saw the golgappas I wanted to be in the fam”. “How can I join this party?” asked a seemingly eager individual.

Since being posted, the video has received over 8,42,000 views with more than 25.3k likes on Instagram. What were your impressions of this big, fat, Punjabi picnic?