Parenting 101: Woman Finds The Perfect Way To Give Fussy Toddler A Haircut

Giving your toddler a haircut can be a daunting task. With all their fussiness, it can be more complicated than expected. Not to mention, sharp tools near their faces can be scary to use. The worst part can be if the toddler starts flinging their arms around. But this woman has come to the rescue of all distressed parents. She is showing how to cut your toddler’s hair without feeling overwhelmed. In a video shared on Twitter, the woman has a box laid out on the floor. There are a few cutouts in the box. She fits her toddler in it perfectly. Letting the child’s legs and neck come out of the holes. She then seals the box around the neck with tape. Finally, the woman begins cutting the child’s hair with a razor.

With such a perfect trick, it is obvious that the woman succeeded in her challenge to give a haircut. The child sits in the little box comfortably without disturbing the mother. With hands inside the box, the toddler is unable to trash around. The video was first shared on TikTok and was then re-shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rupin Sharma. Watch the clip right here:

Social media users were loving every moment of the clip. Many remarked on how extraordinarily creative the idea was. Others thanked the IPS officer for giving such wonderful ideas for the future. “Modern problem requires modern solution…” wrote a Twitter user.

Modern problem requires modern solution…😆😆— पंकज कुमार गुप्ता 🇮🇳 (@Pankajdev8111) June 29, 2023

Another tweet read, “Creativity is intelligence having fun —Albert Einstien.”

Creativity is intelligence having fun. "Albert Einstein"— Rashid Wequar (@rashid_wequar) June 29, 2023

“Hahaha… Thanks for sharing Nice idea for a future baby,” a user tweeted.

Hahahaha…….thanks for sharing Nice idea for a future baby😍❤️❤️— martina (@hanna72219) June 30, 2023

“Sir humara Indian baby hota toh pura dabba utha kar he bhaag gaya hota (Sir if it was an Indian baby, he would have ran away with the entire box),” a tweet read.

सर् हमारा इंडियन बेबी होता तो पूरा डिब्बा उठाकर ही भाग गया होता 🤣🤣— Vinita Saxena (@VinitaSaxena2) June 29, 2023

Another parent winning the internet with haircuts for his kid is this father. All he needs is his trusty spoon to give a neat look to his soon. Not using a razor, scissors, or even a blade, the father recorded himself giving a haircut to his son with the edge of a spoon. It might sound like a messy job with an unclean end result. However, you will be surprised to witness just how well of a job the father has done with this one. Check out the clip right here:

This father is going viral for cutting his son's hair using only a kitchen spoon! 🥄💈Resourceful dad @ari_rover shared the footage to TikTok, where it now has more than 8M views. 'Spoon fade go crazy,' wrote one commenter. 'I’m shook at how good this came out!' said another. pic.twitter.com/9YC5lCXBTo — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 23, 2023

The resourceful dad went viral on the internet with social media users showering praises on his trick. Others were genuinely curious how he was able to give such a perfect haircut with a spoon.