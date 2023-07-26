Parents Take Son To Big Time Rush's Concert, He Says 'I Am Going To Cry'

The internet is buzzing with a heartwarming video that has captured the pure joy of a young child when his parents surprise him with tickets to see his favourite band. The mellow and emotional video has gone viral, melting the hearts of netizens worldwide.

The video opens up with the boy innocently seated in the back seat of the car, completely unaware of the surprise that awaits him. Little does he know that his parents have planned the perfect gift for him. With excitement building up, his father subtly tosses a T-shirt from the band Big Time Rush towards him, and at that moment, the boy realises something special is about to happen.

As the child unfolds the T-shirt, he reads the band’s name, and his eyes light up with amazement. His parents then reveal the thrilling news, announcing that they are heading to the Big Time Rush concert. The boy’s reaction is simply priceless, a mix of surprise, joy, and disbelief, all rolled into one.

The boy looks around and says “What”. While unfastening his seat belt, he says “I am unbuckling”. He impatiently asks “Where are they”. He is flabbergasted and looked flushed with excitement.

Exhilarated at the thought of witnessing his favourite band, he happily puts on the band’s T-shirt and says “ I am going to cry”, “I am crying”. Next, he is seen on his father’s shoulders enjoying the band’s performance.

The child’s reaction is winning the internet. The video shared by Magically News got 43k likes and loads of comments. The video is shared with the caption, “I’m gonna cry…I’m crying”.

One user commented, “That sensitivity should be protected at all costs. What a special boy he is. It’s the most beautiful thing.” Another user added, “I love how he announced that he was gonna take off his seat belt to make sure that it was okay!!.”

“Well done, Mom & Dad!! A fantastically orchestrated surprise for your sweet little guy, and now you have the video to keep as a memory!!” said another user.

One more user commented, “I’m crying too!”

“Look at those cheeks! He’s so flushed w/ excitement. What a beautiful video!” a comment read.

Appreciating the sweet gesture by the parents, a social media user said, “This is so awesome!! What a wonderful memory made. Way to go Mom & Dad."

The child has certainly got a core memory with his parents which he will be etched in his heart forever. Big Time Rush is an American pop music band formed in 2009. Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson, and Carlos PenaVega compromise the band. On June 2, 2023, the band released Another Life, their fourth studio album. Currently, they are on their Can’t Get Enough Tour.