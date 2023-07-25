Parking Gone Wrong: Massive Flow Of Water Smashes Rear Windscreen, Floods Parked Car

Those who commute by car in a city know very well how frustrating parking can be. At the end of the day, they may come back to the parking spot — only to find a cracked side mirror or some other issue with their parked cars. A digital creator has shared a clip on Instagram, which shows the horror of car parking. The clip opens with a glimpse of water falling on a black car parked on the roadside.

As visible in the clip, there is a hole at the top of the wall behind the car. It feels that the owner of the car didn’t notice the water outlet and parked his vehicle underneath it. Due to the rain, there is a massive outpour of water. The flow is so powerful that it breaks the rear windscreen of the car. Other cars, though, remain unaffected. The digital creator can be heard saying in the voice-over, “Lo bhai, ek aur gaadi hui galat parking ka shikar. Bhai jab bhi gaadi parking karte ho to aap side mein aage piche dekhte ho aur thodi nazar upar bhi laga liya karo. Kyunki aisa koi pothole na ho. Kyunki paani ka pressure bhai bohot zyada hota hain. Ab saari gaadi kharab ho gayi (Be careful when you park your car. Check the surroundings, there should not be any potholes as this, because water’s pressure is too much. The car is now ruined).” “Car pani pani ho gayi (The car is full of water)”, the caption read. “WATER KI POWER”, the text overlay on the video reads.

One user came up with a hilarious comment and wrote, “Uncle ji mujhe paani pila dijiye (Uncle, please give me some water).” For those who couldn’t get the reference, it is a popular meme that is currently viral on the internet. The meme shows a boy begging for water.

At this point, a man arrives and pours water on his head. Others criticised the parking area owner and said that he should have been careful about these things while constructing the parking site. Another commented that these issues are commonly reported in Noida, Gurugram, and Delhi.

This clip has received 1.7 million views till now.