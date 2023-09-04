Parkour Runner's Lucky Escape Leaves Internet Shocked: ‘I Can Feel Him Shaking’

Parkour, the adrenaline-pumping sport that involves gravity-defying stunts, has long been a subject of debate and concern due to its dangers, where a misstep can lead to disaster. While laws have been sanctioned in different countries to address the risks, the sport has gained immense popularity due to the Internet. Recently, a heart-stopping video surfaced on the internet, which captured the terrifying moment when a runner missed his mark and fell from the top of a high-rise building. This video is not for the faint-hearted or those with a fear of heights.

The footage posted on YouTube by GoatWoW provides a first-person perspective of the parkour runner’s daring adventure. The clip begins to show the runner confidently walking along the ledge of a tall building. As he gains momentum and jumps from one ledge, his legs get entangled in an electrical wire, causing him to lose his balance. Miraculously, his quick reflexes allow him to grab one of the wires. With the help of his friend, they manage to pull him back up the wall, avoiding what could have been a catastrophic fall.

As per the caption of the video, the runner said, “I have a couple of burns on my stomach and hands. But I’m alive.”

In the comments section, social media users are sharing their own similar experiences and those who were left terrified by the footage.

A user jokingly wrote, “If he missed we would’ve been watching this on Liveleak instead of Youtube

Another replied, “Is anyone else impressed at how strong those wires are? I guess they both messed up his attempt and saved his life at the same time.”

“As someone who also came close to falling to his death rock climbing, I understand that hysterical laughter at the end when you reach safety,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “His whole body isn’t being filmed but I can feel him shaking. Holy shit you can hear his breath hitching.”

One more added, “Watched this several times… I can’t get used to the slip. I’m not necessarily afraid of heights. I’m more. What do you call it? Ah yes, I’m afraid of dying.”

“That must have been so traumatizing. I hope he’s doing okay, and I hope he learned a lesson to stop being stupid,” wrote a user.

The video, uploaded on the YouTube channel GoatWoW, has garnered immense attention, staking up over 2.4 million views.