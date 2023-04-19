Parody? Salman Khan's 'Let's Dance' Song From KKBKKJ Has Inspired Fitting Memes

Salman Khan has done it again! The superstar recently dropped a new song titled “Let’s Dance Chotu Motu" from his upcoming Eid release “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan." This time, he aimed to please his young fans by reciting popular nursery rhymes that quickly became fodder for hilarious memes on social media. But that’s not all - the addition of Yo Yo Honey Singh’s quirky rap, along with Bhaijaan’s hilarious dance moves, had Twitter users in stitches.

In the song that was released on Tuesday, Salman can be heard singing popular nursery rhymes like “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star," “Jack and Jill," and “Humpty Dumpty," which, when combined with the rap, created a bizarre mix that got everyone rolling into laughter. However, along with the unusual lyrics of the song, Salman also had his ‘usual’ leg day moves that turned into another moment of hilarity for online users, making it a complete entertainment package.

Check out how ‘Let’s Dance Chotu Motu’ quickly became an ultimate meme moment on Twitter, that you won’t want to miss!

Okay the latest Salm*n movie looks like a social experiment— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) April 18, 2023

what is this but also chillars aged 3 and up will be dancing to this all summer now https://t.co/9fXwZZP84p— fru (@Oinkoo) April 18, 2023

Either Bhai is testing out how awful he can be before his fans break or he has completely lost it!! This is shit is embarrassing on a whole new level. https://t.co/zFBWPekoEW— nakul. (@itsNaCool) April 18, 2023

Now this is getting out of control bc pic.twitter.com/1oehFx7yKN— ᵀʰᵒʳ (@Stormtweets_) April 18, 2023

lets dance chotu motu— ‍♂️ (@sappyyx_) April 18, 2023

The ‘parody’ song also features Salman and his co-stars dancing in a lively courtyard setting, with Salman sporting a lungi and the others dressed in veshtis. Actresses Pooja Hegde and Bhumika Chawla also donned traditional attires. The film also boasts of hit songs like Yentamma, O Balle Balle, Naiyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love), and Bathukamma. Produced by Salman’s production banner, this Hindi film is all set to release on April 21.

