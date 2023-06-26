CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Pasoori' Remix Featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara From 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Leaves Fans Unhappy

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 09:28 IST

Delhi, India

'Pasoori' Rendition Featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara From 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Leaves Fans Unhappy (Photo Credits: Twitter)

'Pasoori Nu' from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is all set to release today and fans are already fuming over the Bollywood remix of Ali Sethi's classic.

T-Series is all set to release the rendition of the global blockbuster ‘Pasoori’, which was originally sung by Pakistani singer-composer Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The recreated version of this immensely popular song is sung by Arijit Singh and is set to be included in the upcoming Bollywood film, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha,’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. While the music company has scheduled the release of this new song for today, June 26, social media users have already expressed their disappointment with the teaser, criticising the Bollywood remix as an ‘unwanted’ alteration of a beloved classic.

This triggered a wave of frustration among fans, who took to social media to express their discontent. One disgruntled fan exclaimed, “How did the makers of this song let it happen to their very own song?"

Also Read: Remember Viral Sensation Amarjeet Jaikar? He Is Back With Bhojpuri Version Of Pasoori

Another fan expressed their dissatisfaction by stating, “My ears are hurting!! Bollywood’s rendition of #Pasoori fails to capture the magic of the original. Why, oh why, Arijit?"

Check Out How Twitterati Gave a Thumbs Down to the ‘Pasoori Nu’ Teaser:

Interestingly, when Arijit performed ‘Pasoori’ during a live concert in Mumbai, fans were ecstatic to hear the Pakistani classic in his mesmerising voice. One enthusiastic fan shared their experience by exclaiming, “Surreal night, surreal vibe! @arijitsingh has possibly the biggest catalogue of hits, but he still makes it a point to cover music he loves and appreciates! #Pasoori has a new rendition, and boy is it beautiful!" Another fan praised Arijit’s prowess by stating, “King nails everything he sings."

Read More: Arijit Singh Sings Coke Studio’s Pasoori at Concert and Fans Can’t Get Enough of it

Now, with the impending release of the ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ version, it is a surprise that fans are livid. But, what is the source of their frustration? Is it the remix itself or the reworked music?

