CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Passenger Protests 'Halal Tea' Packs Being Served in Vande Bharat Express, Video Ignites Discussion
2-MIN READ

Passenger Protests 'Halal Tea' Packs Being Served in Vande Bharat Express, Video Ignites Discussion

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 15:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Passenger Protests 'Halal Tea' Packs Being Served in Vande Bharat Express. (Image: Twitter/@poonam_thukral)

Passenger Protests 'Halal Tea' Packs Being Served in Vande Bharat Express. (Image: Twitter/@poonam_thukral)

Viral video shows a passenger protesting against 'Halal' certified tea packs being served on Indian railways.

A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a passenger refusing to use tea packets with ‘Halal’ certification. The incident took place at Vande Bharat Express. In the video, the man can be seen speaking to an official while he tries to pacify him. He claims that all of these products are vegetarian. The video has sparked debate on Twitter regarding food certification and its religious connotations. The video has been filmed by the passenger himself as he keeps asking one question.

Also Read: Wholesome Video of Karan Johar, Kajol Goes Viral And Now Everyone Wants to Be Friends With The Actress

He also mentions how it is the month of ‘Sawan’. Despite assuring the passenger that the tea was 100 per cent vegetarian, the passenger claims, “We don’t want religious certifications… such certifications hurt our religious sentiment.” The official also highlights the green dot which signifies the product is vegetarian but nothing puts the passenger at ease.

Here is the viral video:

“The service of irctc has gone down terribly. Instead of frooti - a much better brand, they serve some rubbish brand marked as the same rate. These guys charge the same or more but procure substandard product to increase their profits. Disgusting. I have throw the drink everytime,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “This is a very valid point. Such certifications must be removed, along with the ‘Veg’ certification. People must guess whether what they are being served is veg or not.”

Also Read: Chinese Ambassador’s Wife Beats Pakistani Maid in Broad Daylight, Video Goes Viral

What is your take?

Tags:
  1. Indian Railways
first published:July 22, 2023, 15:21 IST
last updated:July 22, 2023, 15:21 IST