Passenger Tweets About Airline Failing to Deliver Child Meal, United Airlines Responds on Twitter

A traveller on a Delhi to Newark flight bound for the USA, operated by United Airlines, shared his family’s travel inconveniences through a series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter). The passenger recounted their ordeal which began with a flight delay, service concerns mid-air, and inadequate food provisions for their child.

Identified as Uttiya Basu, he began detailing the flight experience. “Getting on to the flight, we started a 16 hour journey with a 3 year old child who has special needs. This fact was already conveyed to United customer service over 4 weeks ago by me.” He initially mentioned how the airline staff neglected to load his child’s meal despite it being specified on the ticket. Consequently, his wife had to use the food they had brought along for the child.

“While my wife is mixing the cereal, my son is crying due to an unfamiliar place and environment," recounted Basu’s tweet. Nevertheless, after eating, the child engaged in play. “He let out a few small squeals and laughs due to excitement of finding his shows on the IFE. This is when a flight attendant comes over and starts rudely rebuking my wife!” Basu continued.

He claimed in his tweet that the staff’s behaviour was impolite in addressing the issue. He quoted the flight attendant as saying, " Ma’am, your child SIMPLY cannot be making any noise. This is rest time, Everyone is sleeping. You are DOING NOTHING to keep him quiet. You need to keep him silent… I have two children and I know how to be a mother to them. You need to do SOMETHING."

However, Basu verified with fellow passengers, who confirmed that they were not disturbed, as his child’s noises were barely audible over the plane’s noise.

In response to his experience, United Airlines offered a “Sorry about your experience" message along with a USD 100 travel voucher. Criticising this, Basu expressed his disappointment: “Well, I asked for an action taken report and an apology to my wife for the rude and condescending behavior of this FA. I did not ask for the voucher and a form letter.”

United Airlines later replied to his tweets, apologising for the situation.

He updated that the airline’s team had contacted him via phone, and shared, “The representative did apologize to me orally on the call and requested me to pass on the apology to my wife."