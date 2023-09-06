Passengers Dancing To Desi Beats Inside Mumbai Railway Station Is A Whole Mood

We often come across videos from inside local trains circulating on the internet. These videos run the gamut from passengers joyfully dancing inside the train coach to unfortunate and seemingly never-ending arguments. But this time, the internet is buzzing with a heartwarming video that has captured everyone’s attention. In this special video, passengers were seen dancing to the beats of a dhol as a train driver was given a joyous sendoff on his last day at work.

The video starts with a bustling train platform, packed with numerous passengers who are eagerly moving to the rhythm of the dhol, all in honour of the retiring train driver. It’s a heartwarming and unforgettable scene that has touched hearts all across the internet.

A page named Mumbai Railway Users shared the video on its X (formerly Twitter) account. The video’s caption highlighted that the motorman had driven the local train for the final time on his retirement day. “A celebration last week when a motorman drived the local train for the last time on his retirement day. After putting in many years of service that to without a snag is quite a big achievement," read the caption of the video:

Watch the video here:

A celebration last week when a motorman drived the local train for the last time on his retirement day. After putting in many years of service that to without a snag is quite a big achievement.@AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/It9wpWmMNI— Mumbai Railway Users (@mumbairailusers) September 3, 2023

The video was posted on September 3, and since then, it has gathered 50,000 views. Notably, X users loved the way people celebrated his retirement day. Some of them shared their thoughts in the comments section too.

A user said that it is a great gesture of bidding farewell, stating, “Celebrating the services of the ordinary people is a great gesture."

Celebrating the services of the ordinary people is a great gesture.— The Common Man (@PrabuddhaManush) September 4, 2023

Another one added, “On Retirement, the End of Service Every Employer Must Offer Employee Excellent Memorable BONUS-GIFT Prize for Contributing Better-Service."

On RETIREMENT the End of Service Every Employer Must Offer Employee Excellent Memorable BONUS-GIFT Prize for Contributing Better-Service — Discover New 🌍 WORLD (@BhagwanChaulkar) September 3, 2023

“Lol.. Most in the Crowd are people dancing here are doing timepass either idling or awaiting their Train! For them just an occasion to Dance n Enjoy. Good… Enjoy The Moment! But then Why Not… it was the Motorman’s Last Journey, after all," read a comment.

Lol.. Most in the Crowd are people dancing here are Timepass Chhapris either idling or awaiting their Train!For them just an occasion to Dance n Enjoy. Good… Enjoy The Moment! But then Why Not… it was the Motorman's Last Journey, after all!!! — MunnaKaSwamiBola.. (@Khurshedswami) September 4, 2023

One of the individuals mentioned, “What an achievement really commendable they deserve much more honour."

What a achievement really commendable they deserve much more honour.— canewsbeta (@canewsbeta) September 4, 2023

A few days ago, a Tamil Nadu State Transport driver marked the end of his decades-long career. On his final day of service, the driver “hugged" his cherished bus. Tears rolled up in his eyes as he tenderly kissed the steering wheel.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cs_KlUgBl4A/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=35e6d4c1-31dd-434c-afb1-aa8894bd2421

This heartfelt gesture extended beyond a simple kiss. The driver went on to embrace the bus, enveloping it in his arms as if to convey his profound gratitude for the countless miles they had travelled together.