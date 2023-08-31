CHANGE LANGUAGE
Passengers Stuck In 'Boiling' Aircraft After 400 Km Diversion Moments Before Landing
2-MIN READ

Passengers Stuck In 'Boiling' Aircraft After 400 Km Diversion Moments Before Landing

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 12:26 IST

Delhi, India

The plane had to be diverted to Athens. (Representative Image)

Just before the scheduled landing, the pilot announced that there was simply no available space for them to land at the intended Corfu Airport

A Jet2 flight that was supposed to be a routine journey from the UK to the Greek island of Corfu turned into an unexpected test of patience and resilience for its passengers. The flight, originally scheduled to depart from Manchester, faced a delayed take-off of approximately one hour. As the aircraft approached its destination, the pilot delivered a jolting announcement that there was simply no available space for them to land at the intended Corfu Airport, reported Manchester Evening.

One of the passengers, Michael Webster, provided a vivid account of the situation and the ordeal that unfolded. He revealed that the situation took an alarming turn as passengers found themselves circling the skies along with three other planes. He also said that all this happened while the flight was running low on fuel.

To avoid any risk due to fuel levels running dangerously low, the pilot had to make a quick decision to ensure the safety of everyone on board. The only viable option was to divert the flight to Athens, a distance of roughly 300 miles (482 km) away from their eagerly anticipated Corfu destination. Yet, the passengers’ trials were far from over.

As the aircraft touched down in the Greek capital, the passengers were confronted with yet another challenge. The external temperatures in Athens had surged to a scorching 32 degrees Celsius, turning the plane into a stifling and sweltering environment. For the next two hours, Webster says the passengers were “locked in a boiling plane." The intense heat took its toll on passengers of all ages, from infants to adults.

While talking to the portal on the issue, Webster recounted that despite Jet2’s continuous effort to apologise for the unpleasant circumstances, it was awful. Babies on board had started crying, toddlers were becoming restless and even some adults were feeling sick and angry. This distressing episode finally concluded when, after an eight-hour delay, their flight landed in Corfu, the destination they had eagerly set out for earlier that day.

However, this incident is not the only one of its kind. There have been significant disruptions caused by extreme heat during this summer’s travel season. Just a month prior, in July, passengers on an American Airlines flight reportedly found themselves trapped on a hot plane for six interminable hours, with no access to food or drinks.

Similarly, passengers on a United Airlines flight in the same month, had their own harrowing experience, describing it as akin to torture, reports Insider.

