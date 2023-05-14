Pathaan x Tiger Scene Copied From An Animated Series? Here is What Internet Thinks

The two most famous Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, reunited for a scene in Pathaan and it caused a frenzy all over social media. The ‘Karan Arjun’ pair was scene in an action-packed scene in the movie. However, now, some people on the internet have found out that the train sequence in ‘Pathaan’ was copied from an animated film. Twitter user, who goes by the name, ‘The Intrepid’, shares one such tweet that highlights that the sequence is inspired by a scene from an old Jackie Chan cartoon.

Elaborating on the same, the user shared both scenes at the same time. “Guess from where Pathaan makers copied action scenes," he wrote in the caption. The uncanny resemblance in the scenes will make you wonder hard. Here, have a look for yourself:

Guess from where Pathaan makers copied action scenes 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Mm0qAmDady— THE INTREPID 🇮🇳 (@Theintrepid_) May 4, 2023

“SRK fans will tell you that this early 2000s animation is inspired by Pathaan," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “so what? pathaan makers collected 1000+ cr at box office."

O ma goooooo, pure copying 😂— Vandana Yadav (@Vandana82359247) May 6, 2023

You are encyclopaedia of all cartoon series 😂— Ms.पॉजिटिविटी 🇮🇳 (@No__negativtyxd) May 4, 2023

I thought finally they did it something by themselves 😔— J (@butterchicken96) May 5, 2023

top videos

I have seen one scene in old #SRK movie which has Juhi chawala in it too, was actually copied from Tom and Jerry, like exactly same to same…— BáñJããRã… (@WiNX_KiWi) May 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Pathaan marked SRK’s return to the big screens. The film brought the whole nation together as theatres turned into ‘dance clubs’ and the atmosphere was no less than festive upon King Khan’s return to the big screen. Right after the first show, the exhibitors have realised that Pathaan will be a box office monster and over 300 shows of the film have been increased all over India.