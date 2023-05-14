CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pathaan x Tiger Scene Copied From An Animated Series? Here is What Internet Thinks
1-MIN READ

Pathaan x Tiger Scene Copied From An Animated Series? Here is What Internet Thinks

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 09:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Pathaan x Tiger Scene Copied From An Animated Series. (Image: News18)

Pathaan's scene featuring SRK and Salman Khan has been copied from this animated series.

The two most famous Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, reunited for a scene in Pathaan and it caused a frenzy all over social media. The ‘Karan Arjun’ pair was scene in an action-packed scene in the movie. However, now, some people on the internet have found out that the train sequence in ‘Pathaan’ was copied from an animated film. Twitter user, who goes by the name, ‘The Intrepid’, shares one such tweet that highlights that the sequence is inspired by a scene from an old Jackie Chan cartoon.

Elaborating on the same, the user shared both scenes at the same time. “Guess from where Pathaan makers copied action scenes," he wrote in the caption. The uncanny resemblance in the scenes will make you wonder hard. Here, have a look for yourself:

“SRK fans will tell you that this early 2000s animation is inspired by Pathaan," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “so what? pathaan makers collected 1000+ cr at box office."

    Meanwhile, Pathaan marked SRK’s return to the big screens. The film brought the whole nation together as theatres turned into ‘dance clubs’ and the atmosphere was no less than festive upon King Khan’s return to the big screen. Right after the first show, the exhibitors have realised that Pathaan will be a box office monster and over 300 shows of the film have been increased all over India.

    first published:May 14, 2023, 09:16 IST
