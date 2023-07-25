Pawan Kumar Paswan, A Guiding Light For The PWD Community In Bihar's Jamui

In the serene village of Sarari, nestled within the Sadar block area of Jamui district, a young man by the name of Pawan Kumar Paswan has emerged as a beacon of hope and compassion for Persons with Disabilities (PWD). Despite being just 21 years old, Pawan has taken on a noble mission, dedicating himself to helping those facing physical challenges with unwavering dedication and a selfless spirit.

While most young adults his age might be engrossed in sports and leisure activities, Pawan’s priorities lie in shouldering the responsibilities of his family and fulfilling his social obligations. For the past four years, his deep love and admiration for PWD individuals have driven him to extend a helping hand to those in need.

Pawan’s remarkable contribution to the PWD community is evident through his kind acts of fixing broken tricycles for them, all without any charges. He has become a guiding light for the entire district, using his skills to repair both battery-operated and regular tricycles for PWD individuals who struggle with mobility. His selflessness knows no bounds, as he never expects anything in return for his services. Furthermore, when individuals cannot afford a new tricycle battery, Pawan steps forward to provide financial support, helping them overcome their obstacles.

His compassionate actions have made a profound impact on the lives of those who face mobility challenges, earning him a deep appreciation and respect from the community. Beyond fixing tricycles, Pawan also extends his support by providing nighttime emergency transportation services to people in nearby villages. Between 10 pm and 3 am, if anyone requires urgent hospitalization due to a health crisis, Pawan promptly comes to their aid using his e-rickshaw. His selflessness and dedication have earned him the admiration and respect of the people he serves.

Pawan’s inspiration to embark on this journey of service came from MP Chirag Paswan around four years ago. Since then, he has been wholeheartedly devoted to continuous social service, driven by his innate empathy and understanding of the hardships faced by the underprivileged. Having experienced the challenges of coming from a humble background himself, Pawan’s deep compassion fuels his desire to lend a helping hand to those in need.