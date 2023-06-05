Peak Bengaluru: Cab Driver Guesses Woman’s Perfume, Says 'This Seems Like Gucci'

‘Peak Bengaluru’ encounters with cab drivers have become really common in the city. Not only Bengalureans are used to it now but people on social media also have a habit of such things. Be it a cab driver eating lunch while being stuck in traffic or residents showcasing their creativity in a jam, ‘Peak Bengaluru’ has now become an emotion. Recently, a Twitter user named ‘Mrinalini Arora’ also shared a similar incident. Taking to Twitter, she expressed how Bengaluru cab drivers are guessing women’s perfume on Friday nights.

This happened after a cab driver asked her: “Madam, by the smell how much I can sense the notes here, this seems like a Gucci.” Shocked at the incident, Mrinalini described how cab drivers in this city are “something else only.”

BLR cab drivers on a friday night be guessing what perfume women are wearing.Quiet specific question “Madam, by the smell how much I can sense the notes here, this seems like a Gucci” P.S. This city is clearly something else — Mrinalini Arora (@MrinaliniArora) June 4, 2023

Not so shocked by the incident, people shared similar stories. “Was flying out just a week after the digiyatra services were started at the BLR airport. The digiyatra enabled gate had a longer queue than the others! Yes, this city is clearly something else,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Forget guessing the perfume anyone’s wearing, one will be happy finding a cabbie in Bangalore.”

Meanwhile, earlier, a video which went viral showed a driver making efficient use of his time while waiting for traffic to move. In the short clip, he can be seen enjoying a meal from a tiffin box at the Silk Board Junction. He can be seen quenching his thirst with water. “Peak Traffic Moment in Bengaluru," reads the caption of the viral post.

