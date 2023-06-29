Peak Bengaluru: Man Seeks Roommate, Says Can Be 'Potential Co-Founder' If They 'Vibe'

Bengaluru is that one city which keeps making headlines for events that no other city has witnessed. ‘Peak Bengaluru’ has become an emotion for all Bengalureans and now apparently, people on social media as well. Now, another incident, which is being deemed as ‘Peak Bengaluru’, a man named Sankeerth took to Twitter and mentioned a specific requirement while seeking a roommate and it has left the internet amused. Sankeerth said that he wishes that his new roommate could be a “Potential Co-founder" if they vibed. Notably, Sankeerth’s Twitter bio states that he too was a founder of three companies and had worked in firms such as Dunzo in the past.

“Seeking flatmate (Can be Potential Co-founder if we vibe) for Semi-furnished Flat Near Banerghatta Road. Gated society w. gym, pool,pet dog,fish,greenery Available: July. No brokerage Rent: 8.3k/month,” wrote Sankeerth as he shared images of the flat.

The post, since being uploaded, has garnered multiple views. “Can be a “potential co founder” is a show stopper. @peakbengaluru moment,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Come be our flatmate.”

Meanwhile, in another ‘Peak Bengaluru’ incident, an image that went viral showed an auto roaming around on the streets of Bangalore. This is not just a regular auto but it has a ‘hidden message’. How? The auto has a ‘MILF’ slogan on it which read, “Man I Love Funny-memes.” Basically, it is an advertisement of Memechat and safe to say, they have used creativity to its peak.