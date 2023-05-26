Peak Bengaluru: Man Shares Cab Fares From Electronic City to Airport, Says It's Close to Flight Price

Bengaluru, the silicon valley of India, is a bustling city with a thriving tech industry. And with offices comes notorious traffic which makes commuting no less than a nightmare. And if this is not enough, another problem that people face is the soaring cab fares. However, amidst this chaos, Twitter user ‘Badass Dad’ took to the micro blogging site and shared cab prices from the city to the airport. “Uber fare to Bangalore Airport from E-City Cost of cab fare is dangerously close to what I paid for the flight ticket," he wrote in the caption.

Along with this, he posted a screenshot of the cab prices. An Uber Premium, which can carry around 4 people, is costing over 2.5K. XL and Rentals are more expensive. Here, have a look for yourself:

Uber fare to Bangalore Airport from E-City Cost of cab fare is dangerously close to what I paid for the flight ticket pic.twitter.com/FUw9jygeMh — Badass Dad (@Badass_Superdad) May 23, 2023

The tweet, since being uploaded, has gone viral with multiple responses. “Other day I needed cab @10.30 pm from hsr to ec and lowest fare was ₹850. Called my driver in law to pick me up instead," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “These are Uber Rental charges. So, you can actually travel 80 km on that. Also, Bangalore Airport from E-City is 50+ km. This is reasonable when considering you can travel with 4 or 6 (uberXL) persons."

Never thought a day would come when one would consider the helicopter from Jakur to the city given these rates. https://t.co/4oBGFo3jFO— (@Aparna) May 24, 2023

Not a fare comparison.You are comparing the flight tickets prices which you book a month in advance with cab fare which you book instantly. For a fare comparison, book the instant flight and then compare its prices with taxi. https://t.co/8VQ8kXdGvW — ᗩᛕᔕᕼᗩƳ (@akshayji10) May 24, 2023

I wonder how much Uber Helicopter would cost ? https://t.co/6uNcbJkUqt— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) May 24, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user recently shared a photo that perfectly captured a “Peak Bangalore moment." It featured a woman multitasking like a pro! It showed a woman cruising through the jam-packed streets of Bengaluru on a Rapido bike, not just enjoying the ride, but also diligently typing away on her laptop. Talk about work-life balance on the go!