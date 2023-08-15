Peak Bengaluru Moment: Auto Driver Shows His Smartwatch for QR Code, Passenger Scans

Tech city Bengaluru, which is popularly known as ‘Peak Bengaluru’ in the viral world, is always bustling with its thriving startup culture, IT industry, traffic, skyrocketing rents, and innovation and creativity. Recently, an extraordinary incident took place, which again, clarifies all the criterias to be deemed as ‘Peak Bengaluru’. An image which is doing rounds on social media shows an auto passenger paying by scanning on the driver’s smartwatch.

The incident took place when the commuter chose the ‘Namma Yatri’ service. A simple ride, however, turned into a shocking experience when he asked for the QR code to make the payment. The auto driver, very simply, showed his smart watch. Usually, people pull out a laminated piece of paper containing the QR code. However, this time, it turned out to be very different.

“Today I met namma Tony Stark in @nammayatri. Asked my auto driver for the QR code. Man flipped his hand and showed me his smartwatch. Turns out he’s saved the QR code as his smartwatch screensaver. So much swag,” the user wrote as he posted an image.

Here, have a look for yourself:

Today I met namma Tony Stark in @nammayatri Asked my auto driver for the QR code. Man flipped his hand and showed me his smartwatch. Turns out he's saved the QR code as his smartwatch screensaver. So much swag @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/ZDvNGOB0zD — enthu-cutlet (@_waabi_saabi_) August 15, 2023

The image, which has now gone viral, with over 105K views and people astounded. “I absolutely love hearing and telling these little observations that I have only experienced in bangalore,” wrote an X user. Another user wrote, “Finally a “Only in Bengaluru" post that sounds like one.”

