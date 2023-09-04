Peak Bengaluru Moment: Woman Orders 62 Units Of Biryani From Swiggy During India Vs Pakistan Match

India and Pakistan’s iconic cricket rivalry has given us several moments to remember. With a strong history of competitive matches between the two Asian Giants, the ‘El-Clasico’ of international cricket is always an enthralling affair. Matches such as these cannot be complete without something to munch at. Be it snacks or a full-course meal, a good game of cricket requires suitable delicacies. Online food delivery app Swiggy has sparked the attention of several fans with their recent tweet about the epic cricket clash on platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). “Someone from Bengaluru just ordered 62 units of Biryanis?? Who are you? Where exactly are you? Are you hosting a IND vs PAK match watch-party??” Can I come?” the online platform wrote.

The Tweet has garnered over 50k views.

someone from bengaluru just ordered 62 units of biryanis?? who are you? where exactly are you? are you hosting a #INDvsPAK match watch-party?? can i come?— Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 2, 2023

Several users claimed it was them who had made the order and that Swiggy was welcome to join their watch party. One of them tweeted, “Hey. It was me.”

Hey it was me.— 300MBPS (@BetterCallSoul9) September 3, 2023

Another user tweeted “Yes I am…. Come soon party.”

Yes I am….Come soon party 🎉— SANDEEP PAL (@sandeeppalg) September 2, 2023

One person suggested that the order was probably misheard. He wrote, “That could be 6 tea, two Biryanis which someone misheard as 62 Biryanis and ordered.”

that could be 6 tea , two Biryanis which someone misheard as 62 Biryanis and ordered 😜— milind (@milind_blr) September 2, 2023

Another user suggested that the order could also be a donation. He wrote, “Or maybe they are donating it to someone”.

Or maybe they are donating it someone?— Shivam Choudhary (@shvmchdhry) September 2, 2023

A user hilariously hoped that the order just wasn’t for veg-Biryani. He wrote, “Just don’t be veg-biryani”.

Just don't be veg biryani— Kishan (@magaj_pista_0) September 2, 2023

India vs Pakistan matches are a big part of the sporting culture in India that binds millions of fans together. Swiggy also retweeted an old post from last year that read, “Dahi shakkar for the boys before we get started”. The post featured a picture of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They explained that India won their match last year when they had posted the picture. Hence, Swiggy was doing it again to provide the Indian squad with some good luck.

last year #INDvPAK happened, we posted this and India won. posting this again for good luck 🍋🌶️🧿what did you tweet? #ReplayWithSwiggy https://t.co/4Ct2DV10m2 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 1, 2023

Despite all the preparation, the India vs Pakistan game ultimately had to be abandoned due to rain. India had decided to bat first at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to play an impactful innings in the game. It was Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan who stitched a brilliant 138-run partnership from 141 balls. However, rain intervened in the game, stopping play. India will next face Nepal on September 4. A win will solidify their place in the Super Four.