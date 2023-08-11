Peak Bengaluru Moment: Woman’s Scooter Ride With Cat Is Too Cute To Miss

The frequent traffic stoppages and congestion in Bengaluru can turn frustrating for commuters on the road. The chaotic traffic-related issues in the city need some fixing to do but sometimes adorable instances that take place during peak hours, help people to get through the disarray of a hectic day. Now, a wholesome video circulating on social media shows a scooter rider accompanied by her furry cat on the bustling city road, and the visuals are just too cute to miss. The adorable incident was caught on camera by an onlooker who shared it online via Twitter. Maneuvering through busy traffic, the woman in question can be seen donning a pink pet carrier backpack.

Placed inside is her furry companion, who appears to be moving while also looking at the bustling street through a transparent hole. An onlooker found the visuals utterly cute and also called it the best way to carry furry pets while commuting. “Best way to go to work is to carry your furry friends with you. Found this cute, so I recorded it to show it to my other friends with pets. I know this is not a new way, but I just happened to see it today. Beating peak Bengaluru traffic with pawed company," the onlooker captioned the video.

Best way to go to work is to carry your furry friends with you.Found this cute, so recorded it to show it to my other friends with pets. I know this is not a new way, but I just happen to see it today. Beating @peakbengaluru traffic with pawed company. pic.twitter.com/xsqVNVQhmS — Anirban Roy Das (@anirbanroydas) August 3, 2023

This isn’t the first time that an interesting peak Bengaluru traffic story has caught the attention of social media users. Earlier, a woman’s hilarious online confrontation with an auto-rickshaw driver left the internet bursting with laughter. Finding a cab or rickshaw online is quite difficult during peak traffic hours in Bengaluru. And if you happen to miss arriving at the pick-up location in a timely manner, it is likely that the driver might end up ditching you for another. Something similar happened with a Twitter user who was contacted by an auto-driver through the messaging service of a digital cab-booking application. “I’ve arrived," the driver texted to let the customer know of his arrival. But upon getting no response the driver pinged again, “I’ve arrived."

The customer still fails to respond and receives a funny ultimatum, “Time is over." A screenshot of the amusing conversation was shared online with the caption, “Booked an auto today. The driver gave me an ultimatum."

Booked an auto today. The driver gave me an ultimatum 🥲🫠 @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/cq3QPc1vG7— Aishwarya (@SerialEscapist) August 8, 2023

It remains unclear if the driver decided to wait for the customer or left the person hanging.