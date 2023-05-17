CHANGE LANGUAGE
Peak Bengaluru: Woman Stuck in Traffic Works on Scooter, Viral Pic Shows Her With Laptop on Rapido
Peak Bengaluru: Woman Stuck in Traffic Works on Scooter, Viral Pic Shows Her With Laptop on Rapido

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 11:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Bangalore woman stuck in traffic works from her scooter. (Image: Twitter/@nihar_lohiya)

Bengaluru traffic compels woman to 'work from home', her pic from the streets goes viral.

Bengaluru is a bustling city with a thriving tech industry, but notorious traffic snarls make commuting a nightmare. One can spend hours trapped in gridlocks, losing precious time and sanity. However, amidst this chaos, one woman turned her daily commute into a brilliant work session. Yes, you read that right! She used her travel time into something productive to get things done.

A Twitter user recently shared a photo that perfectly captured what they dubbed a “Peak Bangalore moment." And what was this epic moment, you ask? Well, it featured a woman multitasking like a pro! The now-viral pic shows how a woman cruised through the jam-packed streets of Bengaluru on a Rapido bike, not just enjoying the ride, but also diligently typing away on her laptop! Talk about work-life balance on the go!

According to reports, the infamous Koramangala-Agara-Outer Ring Road stretch once again lived up to its reputation for traffic chaos. The main culprit this time? A fallen tree that had been unfortunate enough to be struck by a truck near the military gate of the service road in Ibbalur. As a result, this incident brought traffic to a grinding halt, creating a sea of frustrated motorists on the road.

    Amidst the traffic pandemonium, social media platforms became the battleground for exasperated citizens sharing their tales of woe. People flooded the online sphere with posts expressing their anguish at being trapped in seemingly never-ending traffic jams. One unlucky soul even regaled their followers with the saga of spending an astonishing three hours on the road, only to throw in the towel and surrender to the traffic gods by retreating back home.

    Bengaluru’s traffic tales continue, with no end in sight!

    first published:May 17, 2023, 11:51 IST
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 11:51 IST