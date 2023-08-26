Penguin, Sir Nils Olav, Has The Third-Highest Rank In The Norwegian Army

What comes to your mind when you think of penguins? Most probably, it would be their endearing waddle-walk, a belly flop while diving in the water, or maybe their curious head tilts. These remarkable birds are universally adored for their cuteness and charming antics. In colonies, penguins engage in social gatherings filled with playful interactions, and their fluffy chicks are a sight to behold as they follow their parents. Apart from their playful nature and innocent appearance, do they also evoke a sense of courage and valour in you? Probably not. Meet this penguin - Nils Olav III who might change your mind about it.

In a heartwarming event, Sir Nils Olav III, a penguin residing in the Edinburgh Zoo, has achieved an extraordinary feat. He has been promoted to the esteemed rank of Major General, becoming not only the highest-ranking penguin globally but also the third-highest-ranking officer in the Norwegian Army.

Arise, Sir Penguin 🐧🫡The highest-ranking penguin in the world, Sir Nils Olav III, has been promoted to Major General by the Norwegian King's Guard 🏅 Sir Nils now holds the third highest rank in the Norwegian Army! Find out more about Sir Nils 👉 https://t.co/mQ4zGKqUbk pic.twitter.com/PVfw9KKz0H — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) August 21, 2023

This extraordinary promotion was officially announced by the Edinburgh Zoo through their Twitter account. Sir Nils Olav III, who has now earned the impressive title of Major General Sir Nils Olav III, Baron of the Bouvet Islands, will now serve as the official mascot of His Majesty the King’s Guard of Norway. Penguin Sir Nils was already a Brigadier, as mentioned on Edinburgh Zoo’s official website.

The memorable promotion ceremony took place during a special visit by His Majesty the King’s Guard Band and Drill Team of Norway. The Edinburgh Zoo shared this exciting news, accompanied by the caption, “Arise, Sir Penguin! The highest-ranking penguin in the world, Sir Nils Olav III, has been promoted to Major General by the Norwegian King’s Guard. Sir Nils now holds the third highest rank in the Norwegian Army!"

I love the guards' smiles. Sir Nils is a real day brightener 💜— Earonn (@EaronnScot) August 21, 2023

The post featured heartwarming images of Sir Nils Olav III receiving salutes from dignitaries, proudly displaying his new rank and badge. The public’s response was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their admiration for Sir Nils Olav III and the ceremony.

Commenting on the post, one user humorously wrote this penguin was better paid than them. Another person wrote “I love the guards’ smiles. Sir Nils is a real day brightener." A third person conveyed their congratulations. Meanwhile, one of the users enquired about what his badge was pinned to. Another comment said that he would be serving under a “flipper division".

During this exceptional ceremony, a meticulously choreographed parade unfolded, attended by an assembly of 160 uniformed soldiers from His Majesty the King of Norway’s Guard. This heartwarming tradition of honouring penguins began in 1972 when the Norwegian King’s Guard adopted a penguin during a visit to the zoo.