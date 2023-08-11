People Discovers Humpty Dumpty Was Not An Egg And They Are Shocked

If you believed Humpty Dumpty was an egg, then this viral Twitter thread is sure to turn your world upside down. It was Times bestselling author Holly Bourne who had the discussion on the topic, leaving social media users completely stunned and perplexed. So much so that many began cross-checking the information by finding literature footprints as the majority began perceiving Humpty Dumpty to be an egg. Notably, nowhere in the nursery rhyme, the character was identified as an egg. Highlighting the same, Holly Bourne asked, “Who decided Humpty Dumpty was an egg?"

She continued the tweet writing, “It’s not in the lyrics, and deciding he’s a giant egg is quite a random leap for someone to make, and everyone else is like, ‘yeah, a giant egg on a wall. Of course.'" Going by the nursery rhyme, Humpty Dumpty was broken after tumbling down a wall and all the kings and his horses couldn’t fix the character. Referring to the king’s decision of sending his entire force behind an egg, the author added, “Also, imagine having no ARMY because they’re busy fixing a broken egg. The king sent literally everyone out to save the giant egg who isn’t actually an egg, leaving the realm wide open for attack."

As soon as the tweet surfaced online, it left multiple social media users “mind blown" and asking “Wait, what?" by also prompting many to look for answers. A stunned user upon learning the information commented, “I am 46. I had never thought of this. Now, that’s all I’m thinking of."

Another agreed, “Damn holy now I will be thinking about this all day!"

One more said, “Oh my goodness how did I not realize this? Just accepted the egg (really wanted to write eggsplanation)."

Meanwhile, there were many who wanted people to move on from the discussion. “Lmao it’s a nursery rhyme. Get over yourself," said a user.

Notably, it was in 1797 when Humpty Dumpty appeared in English author Samuel Arnold’s book Juvenile Amusement. Post this, the character appeared as an egg in Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass in 1871. The character has since been perceived to be an egg.