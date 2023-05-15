People in West Bengal Witness a 'Miracle' After Mansa Devi's Eyes Close Suddenly

People of Birbhum witnessed a Miracle when Mansa Devi’s eyes closed suddenly. This caused a lot of noise in Birbhum’s Dubrajpur. Visitors came from far away to witness the event. Here is what exactly happened.

This ancient Mansa temple is located in Dangaltala area of Dubrajpur in Birbhum. Many people come to this temple every day, starting from dawn. Sunday was no different. A visitor came to the temple this morning and claimed that he saw that the eyes of the idol were closed. The news spread like wildfire. This is when many people from faraway areas started visiting this place. The only objective was to see this ‘miraculous’ scene with your own eyes for once. After receiving the news, the servicemen went and saw the same incident. Although later water was poured into the idol’s mouth and the eyes opened.

Some locals claim that it is a miracle as the idol’s eyes were open till Saturday night. However, no one could explain what actually happened. Some thought that the idol’s eyes were closed due to the entering of colour. However, by giving water, it was washed away and returned into its very original state. Whatever the reason might be, it caused a huge uproar in the nearby areas.

On the last day of the month of Shraban, the worship of Goddess Mansa is performed in every Hindu household. Sagor De, a local resident said, “When we came in the early morning, we saw Ma Mansa’s eyes closed. A crowd can be seen in the temple premises after seeing this incident. Such an incident has never happened before."