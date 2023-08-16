'People of My Age vs Me' Memes Go Viral After Fans Can't Get Over AP Dhillon's Pic With GF

Punjabi pop sensation AP Dhillon, renowned for his ‘Excuses’ and ‘Brown Munde’, left the public in awe as reports about his romantic life surfaced online. The revelation unfolded when he took to Instagram to announce his fresh single ‘With You’ alongside British actress Banita Sandhu, who gained fame with her Bollywood debut in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘October’ in 2018. The unveiling of their new track and their on-screen chemistry ignited whispers of a potential romance between the two. Their interactions, coupled with affectionate moments in the music video, fuelled speculation and set imaginations running wild.

While News18 couldn’t verify the same, the video undoubtedly sparked a frenzy online, inducing both heartfelt reactions and comical takes. Fans just can’t resist revisiting the endearing video of the duo, with a snapshot of Sandhu perched on AP’s lap emerging as a viral meme trend. Wondering how?

Well, Desi Twitter (or X) yearns for a connection like theirs, and to express this sentiment, young enthusiasts have unleashed a meme trend labelled ‘People of My Age vs Me.’ This involves them sharing the rumoured couple’s now-infamous picture alongside snapshots of themselves sleeping or being lethargic, all in good humour.

Check out the viral memes now:

Since the video’s release, fans have enthusiastically expressed their elation while pondering over the nature of AP and Sandhu’s relationship. A user commented, “If this is a hard launch of your relationship, I am here for it” Another inquired, “Are they dating?”

A short while ago, ripples of gossip enveloped the singer’s involvement with Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Whispers of a connection brewing between Khushi and AP Dhillon echoed around, and queries regarding her were not uncommon. One curious individual quizzed, “Bro what’s about Khushi Kapoor?" " Another amusingly remarked, “We finally got the answer to “hase ta lage tu khushi Kapoor."

As things stand, both AP and Sandhu have refrained from issuing an official statement on the matter.