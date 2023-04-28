People Raised by Strict Parents Come Out on Twitter to Reveal How it Affected Their Adulthood

Parenting is like a tough obstacle course, and some parents take a strict approach to raising their kids. But for many children, being raised by super strict parents can feel like a never-ending marathon of hardships and a lack of freedom. Kids just wanna know, “Why can’t I live a little?" While different parents have different reasons for being strict, some may feel like they want to stick to the old ways, like how their own parents raised them like forty years ago. Others may be trying to make up for what they missed out on during their own childhood. Nowadays, many parents try to be BFFs with their kids, but what about the ones who don’t? Turns out, some brave souls took to Twitter to share how being raised by strict parents affected them as grown-ups.

People that were raised by extremely strict parents, how has that affected you as an adult?— (@klaytohn) April 25, 2023

Some folks shared that their strict upbringing made them “permanently rebellious" - they just wanted to break free from all that control! Others spoke out about how it affected their social lives. Being cooped up indoors for most of their lives made them feel awkward and find it tough to socialise with others outside. It’s like they missed out on a lot of fun times and now they’re struggling to catch up.

im permanently rebellious, my only desire is to be completely free and live life on my own terms https://t.co/DXFBqr4n9B— miss martian (@f8the) April 28, 2023

look at me, no social life…always hanging out with the same 2-3 faces if they are busy, i'm stuck in my room or i'll just go solo— AngelinaJolieLips (@bkugumisiriza) April 25, 2023

awkward social behavior— Bittersweet Symphony (@21Kuhle) April 25, 2023

Yeah sure, perhaps they did put a dent in our social behavior or put some mental blocks on our minds that'll be hard lifting but let's not ignore the fact that their hardcore values probably protected us from many vices and disappointments— Temidäyo_ (@temi_21) April 27, 2023

A lot of people also pointed out that their strict upbringing turned them into total liars! And there were plenty of others who confessed that they can’t stand authority figures, probably because they had their fill of being ‘bossed’ around at home. With all these issues being brought to light, it’s no wonder that Twitter was flooded with tweets on the topic!

I self isolate a lot.I have a habit of trying to read people.I'm terribly good at lying and hiding things.I tend to be overly strict on myself and others.When I've focused or decided on something, it's very difficult to change my mind.— KUROHIGE (@nyanijangwani) April 26, 2023

made me a great liarnot able to open upakward social life cause am outgoing and interact with others easily but can never open up to them about myselfalways doubting my actionsoverfocused on mundane stuff— ian wainaina (@ianwainaina1) April 27, 2023

I lie a lot too, even when I don't need to because the truth has never worked in my favour. I have no friends. I actually want them but I am so intimidating and "scary" everyone is just so afraid of me. I guess at least I'm not pregnant right because that's how it works— The disappointed idealist (@Chantel16536574) April 27, 2023

- i cant even express myself well without searching for people’s expression to know what to say to please them - Get scared of elder people for no reason- hard to make friends without feeling i might not get to see them-Always rehearse my words before talking— Certified Talk Talk (@BeebahBlack) April 27, 2023

I am almost always a lone ranger who alternates btw hermit and party animal modes on a whim.Still unlearning people pleasing.I struggle in social spaces sometimes because being outside gives me crippling anxiety.I overthink and avoid confrontations.— Cheeeeee! (@makinshiihappen) April 28, 2023

Isn’t it time that parents truly realise that being strict doesn’t always have to be the answer?

