Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty's Last Instagram Post From His Ladakh Bike Trip Goes Viral

Ambareesh Murty, CEO and co-founder of Pepperfry, a well-known online marketplace specializing in furniture and home decor, died on August 7 after a cardiac arrest during a motorcycle excursion in Leh. Just a day prior to his unfortunate demise, Ambareesh, who was a passionate biker and trekker, posted an Instagram video documenting his adventures in Leh. In his last post, titled “Motorcycle Diaries (why Me?),” the 51-year-old entrepreneur praised the exceptionally well-maintained roads of Ladakh, which he deemed as “heaven for bikers."

Filmed alongside the More Plains roadside, the clip starts with him praising the breathtaking beauty of Ladakh’s roads. He said, "If God ever got around to creating heaven for bikers, all roads in heaven will look like this – flat, black tarmac, in the middle of a plane running for kilometres on end. This is the Moor plane in the middle of the Manali-Leh highway. In the middle of the More plains, God will give angels the option to party. Angelic bikers partied and had picnics."

“I ride, therefore I am," read the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the video here:

Ambareesh Murty mentioned that he had encountered motorcycle difficulties during his journey, which led him to believe that even though he aspired to be an “angel," a higher power had “refused" the notion.

Speaking about the problem he faced with his bike and how he overcame it, he exclaimed, “I started having gear troubles. I couldn’t access the third, fourth, and fifth gears of my bike. So I was riding on gears one and two. I tried to science it, motorcycle maintenance, but then I did what Einstein would do. I picked up a large rock and hit my gear pedal with it and everything was fine after that."

Ambareesh Murty, a prominent figure in the realm of e-commerce, co-established Pepperfry alongside Ashish Shah in 2012. Recently, he commemorated his 12-year journey at Pepperfry in a post on LinkedIn. Previously, he worked as the Country Manager at eBay India, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Ambareesh completed his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta in 1996.