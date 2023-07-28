'Person is the Matter': Bizarre Message on Auto Rickshaw Leaves Desis Scratching Their Heads

In the bustling streets of India, where auto rickshaws rule the roads, there’s never a dull moment. These zippy little three-wheelers are not just a mode of transport; they’re a source of endless amusement and laughter for everyone around. What’s the secret ingredient to this lively spectacle, you may wonder? Well, it’s the quirky messages displayed on the back of these autos that add a generous dose of hilarity to the daily commute!

Shayaris, those poetic expressions of emotion, are a common sight on auto rickshaws in India. But a recent instance on Twitter took the cake for being truly bizarre and mind-boggling. Shared by the Twitter user @Escapeplace__, this message on an auto was a language puzzle, challenging the linguistic prowess of the netizens. Only those well-versed with the Indian habit of literal translation from Hindi to English could decipher it. The message said, “Money is a doesn’t matter but person is a matter." Cue the laughter and ‘LOLs’!

The Twitter post went viral in no time, with the caption “Solid, Liquid, Gas is also the matter" adding to the hilarity.

Solid, Liquid, Gas is also the matter pic.twitter.com/k48yhCxGqI— Anu (@Escapeplace__) July 27, 2023

Comments poured in, each one trying to outdo the other in wit and humour. One user quipped, “Rip English Seesa todh doon?" while another chimed in with, “Age Is Doesn’t The Matter."

Money is more matters tho — ミク (@MikeDontGivAFck) July 27, 2023

Google translation. — Maverick (@MaverickLiveson) July 27, 2023

The creativity was endless as another comment read, “Person is a doesn’t matter but money is a matter," perfectly capturing the essence of this linguistic fun.

Person is a doesn’t matter but money is a matter— Sid (@surana_sid) July 27, 2023

Indeed, this incident is just one among many, as the roads have been adorned with numerous quirky messages on trucks and auto rickshaws. These witty expressions range from clever puns like “Sorry girls my wife is strict," tickling the funny bone, to delightful wordplay that leaves people in stitches.

Also Read: ‘Sorry Girls’, ‘Honking Hurts’: Funny Messages on Indian Vehicles That Promise a Joyful ‘Ride’

Undoubtedly, Desis never run out of humour, and these delightful encounters on the streets continue to showcase their lively and amusing spirit