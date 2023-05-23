Person Relaxing On Boat Spots Huge Anaconda Dirty Pond, Terrifying Video Is Viral

There are many creatures around the world whose size often makes us gasp in horror. Be it a humpback whale, elephant, or even a few reptiles like crocodiles, turtles and snakes. If the movies are anything to go by, they have painted a pretty scary scenario of snakes, especially for Anacondas. Think Anaconda franchise and Lake Placid Vs Anaconda! Now, recently, in a nightmare-come-true moment, a viral video captured a person relaxing on his boat but then witnessing a huge anaconda swimming right by his boat in a pond. The clip will leave your skin crawling and at the same time, the calm state of the person witnessing this will leave you shocked.

The clip has garnered 19 million views on Twitter. An internet account posted a horrifying video where a person can be seen seated in a boat in a pond and recording a movement in the water, which turns out to be a huge anaconda swimming in the extreme vicinity of the boat. The massive size of its body is enough to send a chill down anyone’s spine, however, this person calmly recorded the video till the snake could not be seen any more. The caption read, “Just enjoying a nice relaxing boat ride… wait a minute…”

Check out the link here-

Just enjoying a nice relaxing boat ride… wait a minute…🤚🏼😱 pic.twitter.com/Bz58CDxZzj— Wow Terrifying (@WowTerrifying) May 21, 2023

One questioned why the person followed the snake and asked, “Why would you follow that?? Go in the opposite direction!”

Another one wrote, “Bro he’s in a tiny boat. Where do you want him to go? Lmao. The snake is bigger than his boat, I wouldn’t move and let it go by.”

One Twitter user wrote, “Looks like it already has a kill in its belly. No wonder it didn’t find the boat riders appetizing. Because well, it could have hopped in.”

An individual joked, “Please, don’t mind me. Just passing through."

What are your thoughts about the video?